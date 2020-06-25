Today on Fox News: June 25, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

City Council of & # 39; Hannity & # 39; with President Trump, 9 p.m. ET: Don't miss a special Fox News town hall with President Trump moderated by Sean Hannity of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Does the United States need a national conversation about our historical monuments? Turning Point USA spokesman Rob Smith intervenes. Personal finance expert Chris Hogan explains how people can recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Oz, how concerned Americans should be about a possible second wave of coronavirus. US Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, on Senate Democrats torpedoing his police reform bill. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut governors ordering quarantine for visitors from states with high rates of coronavirus infection

At Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council

Cavuto: From coast to coast, noon ET: Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Blocked! A setback for police reform – The Republican police reform bill has stalled in the Senate. Democrats prevented him from moving forward, claiming they want a bipartisan plan. Senator Kelly Loeffler is joining to discuss and explain why she believes the Republican Party law would have addressed the concerns of George Floyd protesters. The Georgia Republican also considers the likelihood of more financial aid for the coronavirus.

Also in summary: Major League Baseball will kick off its 60 game season starting in July. The teams and players have been negotiating for weeks on how to restart the 2020 regular season after being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. So how will this season be different and what new protocols will be implemented so that players can return and play safely? Former MLB champion and two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon considers all of this and tells us which team he thinks will win all this year.

Also, comment from Deroy Murdock, contributor to Fox News and contributing editor of National Review.

Do you want to send Fox News Rundown directly to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: US Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah; Howard Kittell, President and CEO of Andrew Jackson Hermitage; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; Eli Lake, columnist for Bloomberg View; Bret Baier, host of the "Special Report".

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks to Alan Dershowitz about why he can no longer join the left or the right in politics, and US Rep. Greg Murphy, R-North Carolina, will discuss how Congress plans to deal with police reform.