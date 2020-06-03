Today on Fox News: June 3, 2020

STAY TUNED:

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: An interview with President Trump. Additionally, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, Republican of Georgia, explains how Atlanta and other Georgia cities can be rebuilt and we will have an update on where the RNC convention could be held this year.

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "What the hell is going on?" – Senator McSally, Neil Cavuto on nationwide unrest – Tension across the United States is mounting after two months of coronavirus stops and more than a week of destructive protests over the death of George Floyd. US Senator Martha McSally, FR-Ariz, analyzes the protests nationwide and President Trump's vote to put soldiers on the ground if the violence does not stop. The Arizona Republican also considers the possibility of another stimulus bill and her bid for reelection.

Also in summary: Civil unrest erupting across the country after George Floyd's death will likely delay the return of the US economy from the COVID-19 outbreak. Violent protests and looting in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have left business owners in a difficult place. Fox News & # 39; Neil Cavuto joins the Summary & # 39; to comment on all this more.

Also, commentary by Brian Kilmeade, co-host of "Fox & Friends" and host of "The Brian Kilmeade Show".

Do you want to send Fox News Rundown directly to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple podcasts, Google playand Stapler.

On Fox News:

Fox and friends, 6 am. ET: United States Representative Michael Waltz, R-Fla., On the Role of the National Guard in Restoring Law and Order; Fox News contributor Jason Riley to eliminate bad cops without using good scapegoats Iraq war veteran Rob Smith updates his effort to help the Minneapolis community affected by the unrest.

Bill Hemmer Reports, 3 p.m. ET: Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of George Floyd