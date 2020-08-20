todd-nance,-founding-member-of-widespread-panic,-has-died

(CNN) Todd Nance, a founding member of the Georgia jam band Widespread Panic has died, his family said in a statement.

Nance died early Wednesday in Athens, Georgia, from “sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness,” his family said.

“Todd was the engine of the Widspread Panic,” the band said in a statement. “He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator.”

Nance was the band‘s drummer for three decades, during which time they sold more than three million albums, performed at sold-out shows across the country and headlined major music festivals.

“It’s not like we’re the Beatles or anything,” Nance had told CNN before a 2003 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. “Here, the band and the audience are responsible for each other’s existence.”