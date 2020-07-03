Toilet paper sex scandal alleged by New Jersey inmates: report

Sexual assault and harassment were rampant at a New Jersey correctional facility for women, six former inmates testified this week in a public forum.

In one case, a former inmate named Marianne Brown said, a guard asked, "What are you going to do for me?" when she looked for a roll of toilet paper in the Hunterdon County warehouse.

"Then it hit me," Brown said, according to NJ.com. You know what it means? Are you going to give them oral sex?

During the online forum, titled "Task Force on Harassment, Sexual Assault, and Misogyny in New Jersey Politics," the former inmates shared other accounts of sexual assault, dispossession, and demands for sexual favors by other articles, such as the gum.

The complaints filed against the correctional facilities were "ripped out in front of you," Brown said, according to the news outlet.

The forum was the fourth held since January since the task force was founded by state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, a Bergen County Democrat.

All of the former inmates who testified had spent time at the Edna Mahan Correctional Center for Women in Union Township, the state's only women's correctional center, according to NJ.com.

In April 2019, NJ.com reported that eight of the prison employees had been arrested since 2016, primarily for sexual abuse and smuggling-related charges.

Another former inmate, Alyssa Feldman, said a corrections officer threatened to delay her probation if she failed to comply with her sexual demands.

"It was very open. … So much corruption, "he said.

Power outages occurred during striptease searches and inmates were sometimes forced to sit naked inside detention cells while guards watched them, the former inmates testified.

"We were physically, mentally and sexually assaulted," said former inmate Melissa Deandino.

In April, the same prison was the subject of a report by the US Department of Justice detailing many of the same allegations.

That report stated that complaints of sexual abuse in prison "have been documented for decades." He gave New Jersey officials until June to address the chronic problems, but it was unclear whether Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, a Democrat, met the federal deadline, according to NJ.com.

In addition to the four public hearings, several private hearings were held in which women shared their experiences in a wide range of settings related to the state government of New Jersey.

Previous witnesses who testified before the task force included Katie Brennan, who recently settled a $ 1 million lawsuit against the state and the Murphy governor's campaign about how her rape complaint was handled against a member of the Murphy campaign. .

Fox News reported in May that Brennan will not receive cash from his settlement payment. Instead, $ 600,000 will go to a charity that helps low-income survivors of sexual assault and $ 400,000 will go to Brennan's legal costs.

"I think it's a fair and reasonable deal," said the governor at the time, according to NorthJersey.com.