Toilets can spray coronavirus particles into the air: study

It may be the most horrible way to catch the coronavirus.

Researchers at Yangzhou University in China have used a computer simulation to show how flushing a toilet can throw a cloud of virus-laden spray droplets up to three feet, remaining in the air for a minute and possibly infecting others, according to the SciTechDaily.

Recent studies have shown that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive in the digestive system and end up in stool, increasing the chance that it can be transmitted from the toilet.

The bottom line: close the lid before rinsing.

"One can anticipate that the speed will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, as in the case of a family toilet during a busy time or a public toilet serving a densely populated area," study co-author Ji-Xiang Wang , who teaches fluid dynamics at school, said in a statement.

Flushing the toilet creates strong turbulence, which researchers believe can spread viruses and bacteria into the air.

The scientists, whose study was published in the journal Physics of Fluids, used computer models to simulate the flow of water and air in a toilet, and the resulting cloud of droplets, Chinese SciTechDaily reported.

They used a standard set of dynamic fluid formulas called Navier-Stokes equations to simulate flushing in two types of toilets: one with a single inlet to flush water and the other with two inlets to generate a rotary flow.

The researchers also simulated the movement of the tiny droplets that could be blown out of the toilet bowl. A similar model has been used to simulate the movement of the droplets expelled during a person's cough.

The surprising results showed that as the water is poured into the container from one side, it hits the opposite side, creating vortices that bring the drops to a height of about 3 feet per minute, giving them time to inhale or settle on the surfaces. .

The researchers found that a toilet with two inlet ports generates an even faster rate of increase in aerosol particles. Simulations show that nearly 60 percent of the expelled matter rises well above the seat for a two-port toilet.

Researchers have already suggested that toilets could provide a way to spread the error.

"Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 contamination from surface and air samples outside isolation rooms, and experimental data showing that SARS-CoV-2 can live in aerosols for 3 hours, should raise concerns about This mode of transmission and further research, Carmen McDermott of the University of Washington School of Medicine and colleagues wrote in the Journal of Hospital Infection in April, CNN reported.

"Stool detachment appears to occur in patients without gastrointestinal symptoms, which could allow asymptomatic people without respiratory symptoms to be a source of fecal transmission," they said.

Bryan Bzdek, an aerosol researcher at the University of Bristol in Britain who was not involved in the latest study, said in a statement: "The viral load in fecal matter and the resulting aerosol fraction containing the virus is unknown.

"Even if the virus were contained in the aerosols produced, it is unknown if the virus would remain infectious; There is still no clear evidence of fecal-oral transmission, "he said, according to CNN.

"The study authors suggest that whenever possible, we should keep the toilet seat down when we flush, clean the toilet seat and any other contact areas frequently, and wash our hands after using the toilet," he added. Bzdek.

"While this study cannot demonstrate that these measures will reduce transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, many other viruses are transmitted via the fecal-oral route, so these are good hygiene practices to keep anyway. "