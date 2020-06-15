Toilets Can Spread Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease could potentially be spread through flushing the toilet, which releases invisible "columns" of polluted water into the air, according to a new report.

The report, published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, describes the cases of two patients at a hospital in France who likely contracted Legionnaires' disease by inhaling contaminated toilet water that was aerosolized during the discharge. The patients remained in the same hospital room but separated by five months.

Although the researchers suspected that toilet feathers could spread legionnaires 'disease, this is the first time that a genetic analysis has linked patients' infections to contaminated toilet water, "strongly suggesting that toilet water is the source of transmission, "the study's lead author, Dr. Jeanne Couturier, a medical biologist at Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, told Live Science.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection or pneumonia, caused by the Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The bacterium lives in aqueous environments and becomes a health problem when it grows and spreads in building water systems, such as cooling towers, hot tubs, showers, taps, and decorative fountains. People become infected when they inhale water droplets into the air (into steam or mist) that contain the bacteria. The disease is generally not transmitted from person to person.

Many people exposed to the Legionella bacteria don't get sick, but those at higher risk for the disease include older adults and people with weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease, according to the CDC.

The two patients in the new report had both weakened immune systems. One was an 18-year-old boy who received a bone marrow transplant and was taking immunosuppressive medications, before being hospitalized for transplant-related complications in December 2015. The other was a 51-year-old man who was hospitalized in the same room. in May 2016 for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer of the immune system.

Patients developed Legionnaires' disease while in the hospital or shortly after discharge, and it was determined that their infections were likely related to medical care. Both patients recovered after antibiotic treatment.

An investigation into the source of the infections found the Legionella bacteria in the room's toilet water, but not in the room's shower or sink.

A genetic analysis found that the strains of bacteria in the toilet water were identical or closely related to the strains that infected the patients. No other potential sources of infection were identified.

To see if it was a widespread problem, researchers took samples from 29 bathrooms in five different hospital buildings, but none tested positive for Legionella, suggesting that this type of contamination, and the route of transmission, is rare, they said. the authors.

The contaminated toilet was disinfected daily with bleach, which was shown to be effective in preventing the growth of Legionella: no more toilet samples tested positive for the next year and a half.

Another way to prevent possible transmission of Legionella through aerosols generated during washing would be to close the lid before washing, Couturier said.

"It seems important to educate patients to close the toilet lid before flushing, particularly immunosuppressed patients or patients with comorbidities, who are more at risk for Legionnaires' disease," said Couturier.

The findings also suggest that teams investigating cases of legionnaires' disease in healthcare settings should consider flushing the toilet as a possible route of transmission, and analyzing toilet water samples for contamination if other more common sources of Legionella contamination (such as showers and taps) are not found, Couturier said.

It is important to note that the report was unable to definitively prove that bath water was the source of the patients' infections. To confirm that flushing the toilet can transmit Legionnaires' disease, researchers would have to conduct experimental studies in a controlled laboratory setting. For example, researchers could contaminate toilet water with Legionella, flush the toilet, and then collect samples from the air and nearby surfaces to test those samples for bacteria, Couturier said.

Originally published in Live Science.