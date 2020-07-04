Toledo police officer was fatally shot outside the Home Depot store: reports

A police officer was shot dead outside a Home Depot store just after midnight Saturday in Toledo, Ohio, according to reports.

The officer was identified as Anthony Dia.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the loss of Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, who was shot dead in the line of duty at approximately 12:03 tonight (Saturday morning," said the Toledo fire chief) , Brian Byrd, according to WTOL de Toledo -TELEVISIÓN.

MORALITY AMONG POLICE OFFICERS IS LEADING AS PROTESTS, CALLS FOR MISTAKEN PEOPLE, LAWYERS SAY

Several shots were heard in a social media video posted from the crime scene, Toledo Blade reported.

Eyewitnesses told WTOL that they saw the suspect shoot the officer, who was answering a call about a person causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

There was no immediate indication that a suspect had been arrested or identified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toledo Police Chief George Kral was expected to hold a press conference at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Blade reported.

About 10 police vehicles that responded to the scene were still in the Home Deport parking lot around 3:30 a.m., while an investigation was underway, the newspaper reported.