Tolerance has a fatal flaw. This is the solution (opinion)

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the main definition of tolerance is the "ability to endure pain or difficulties", followed by secondary and tertiary definitions, "sympathy or indulgence for beliefs or practices different or in conflict with their own"; or "the act of allowing something". However, its primary definition aligns more closely with how it operates in American culture. For example, when we talk about pain, we talk about how much we can "tolerate." And if someone described an experience as "tolerable," would they be quick to experience it yourself? Probably not.

Tolerance, which shaped my childhood and continues to shape the way many Americans speak of fighting for equity, could be an affirmative term, but hardly. I know from experience; As a brunette woman I have felt tolerated for much of my life by white Americans, even though I was born and raised in this country and consider myself American above all else. In any room I have entered, be it in the classroom or in the boardroom, I have been aware of the ways in which I am considered different and I do not belong. One of the most lasting impacts of teaching tolerance long enough is that it is internalized.

Tolerance is a disappointing goal for a truly vibrant and just American society because, like diversity, it is satisfied by the mere presence of those with different experiences and perspectives. Instead, we must strive for inclusion, where people are accepted, welcomed, and valued. We must prioritize equity, where opportunities are distributed based on a precise understanding of our sociocultural history. Recent events make it clear how much we have to go further. To get to a better place, we must use the power of our imagination, compassion, and fearless spirit to look beyond tolerance and manifest what an inclusive and equitable America would be like in all sectors of our society.

The guiding principle of America's tolerance is the presumption of who has the right to do most of the tolerance (white Americans) and who is relegated to being tolerated (everyone else). While some watered down history books lead us to believe that tolerance is what built America's multicultural society, it is partly responsible for our current deep divisions. Adopting tolerance as a guiding principle does nothing to challenge power structures or systemic racism at work in American society.