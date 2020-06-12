Tolerance has a fatal flaw. This is the solution (opinion)

Zaheer
Kavita Das
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the main definition of tolerance is the "ability to endure pain or difficulties", followed by secondary and tertiary definitions, "sympathy or indulgence for beliefs or practices different or in conflict with their own"; or "the act of allowing something". However, its primary definition aligns more closely with how it operates in American culture. For example, when we talk about pain, we talk about how much we can "tolerate." And if someone described an experience as "tolerable," would they be quick to experience it yourself? Probably not.

Tolerance, which shaped my childhood and continues to shape the way many Americans speak of fighting for equity, could be an affirmative term, but hardly. I know from experience; As a brunette woman I have felt tolerated for much of my life by white Americans, even though I was born and raised in this country and consider myself American above all else. In any room I have entered, be it in the classroom or in the boardroom, I have been aware of the ways in which I am considered different and I do not belong. One of the most lasting impacts of teaching tolerance long enough is that it is internalized.

Tolerance is a disappointing goal for a truly vibrant and just American society because, like diversity, it is satisfied by the mere presence of those with different experiences and perspectives. Instead, we must strive for inclusion, where people are accepted, welcomed, and valued. We must prioritize equity, where opportunities are distributed based on a precise understanding of our sociocultural history. Recent events make it clear how much we have to go further. To get to a better place, we must use the power of our imagination, compassion, and fearless spirit to look beyond tolerance and manifest what an inclusive and equitable America would be like in all sectors of our society.

Whites are already experts in racism

The guiding principle of America's tolerance is the presumption of who has the right to do most of the tolerance (white Americans) and who is relegated to being tolerated (everyone else). While some watered down history books lead us to believe that tolerance is what built America's multicultural society, it is partly responsible for our current deep divisions. Adopting tolerance as a guiding principle does nothing to challenge power structures or systemic racism at work in American society.

In fact, we just need to flip the script on tolerance to see that it is black Americans who are forced to tolerate much more. In the past few months alone, we've seen black men and women killed while doing everyday things that white Americans take for granted, like going for a run to sleep in their own bed.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has highlighted how uneven freedom is in this country. Protesters against police brutality and racism are accused of being reckless and face further brutality for trying to assemble peacefully (many masked), but white protesters calling for an end to the refugee policies in place have put in danger to the general public by protesting without protesting. Masks, sometimes with weapons tied behind their backs and with little or no police intervention. Despite verified photos showing white New Yorkers cluttering city parks, 68% of arrests for lack of social distance were from black New Yorkers, while only 7% were white. Given the hate rhetoric from the president and other lawmakers who refer to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus," Asian Americans have seen an increase in hate crimes.
With these racist markers in place, there can be no peace
In a 2017 article titled "America is Trapped in the Purgatory of Tolerance," veteran journalist and television newscaster Dan Rather said of tolerance: "We often hear about how we should be more tolerant: doing space for people, ideas and actions that we may not agree with. This is a prerequisite for a functional democracy. But tolerance alone is not enough; it allows us to accept others without compromising with them, feeling satisfied and self-sufficient without challenging the limits within which too many of us live. " Rather, it goes on to point out correctly that tolerance is simply a "way station" toward the "much grander destiny" of true inclusion of people of diverse backgrounds and experiences.

I am no longer content just being tolerated. I want more for black Americans, for fellow citizens of color, and for my country. In order to defend this nation and its potential, I am rejecting tolerance, the notion that people who have historically had and abused its power and privilege should feel that they are benevolently enduring people who have the same claim. This country and its true ideals. I want to be included, why not even be welcome?

Tolerance, like this virus and the current pandemic of racism in the United States, has kept us locked in our respective homes and has prevented us from relating to each other for fear that we may have different opinions. At this time we must choose to close the gap between ourselves by acknowledging our interdependence and our respective and inherent value, as well as the fact that inclusion makes us stronger and more dynamic. The alternative is intolerable, hence the despair and anger we see on the streets of one city after another across the United States.

