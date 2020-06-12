Tolerance has a fatal flaw. This is the solution (opinion)

Tolerance, which shaped my childhood and continues to shape the way many Americans speak of fighting for equity, could be an affirmative term, but hardly. I know from experience; As a brunette woman I have felt tolerated for much of my life by white Americans, even though I was born and raised in this country and consider myself American above all else. In any room I have entered, be it in the classroom or in the boardroom, I have been aware of the ways in which I am considered different and I do not belong. One of the most lasting impacts of teaching tolerance long enough is that it is internalized.
Tolerance is a disappointing goal for a truly vibrant and just American society because, like diversity, it is satisfied by the mere presence of those with different experiences and perspectives. Instead, we must strive for inclusion, where people are accepted, welcomed, and valued. We must prioritize equity, where opportunities are distributed based on a precise understanding of our sociocultural history. Recent events make it clear how much we have to go further. To get to a better place, we must use the power of our imagination, compassion, and fearless spirit to look beyond tolerance and manifest what an inclusive and equitable America would be like in all sectors of our society.
The guiding principle of America's tolerance is the presumption of who has the right to do most of the tolerance (white Americans) and who is relegated to being tolerated (everyone else). While some watered down history books lead us to believe that tolerance is what built America's multicultural society, it is partly responsible for our current deep divisions. Adopting tolerance as a guiding principle does nothing to challenge power structures or systemic racism at work in American society.
I am no longer content just being tolerated. I want more for black Americans, for fellow citizens of color, and for my country. In order to defend this nation and its potential, I am rejecting tolerance, the notion that people who have historically had and abused its power and privilege should feel that they are benevolently enduring people who have the same claim. This country and its true ideals. I want to be included, why not even be welcome?
Tolerance, like this virus and the current pandemic of racism in the United States, has kept us locked in our respective homes and has prevented us from relating to each other for fear that we may have different opinions. At this time we must choose to close the gap between ourselves by acknowledging our interdependence and our respective and inherent value, as well as the fact that inclusion makes us stronger and more dynamic. The alternative is intolerable, hence the despair and anger we see on the streets of one city after another across the United States.