Tom Arnold is single and ready to mix, with his assistant

In this episode:

Tom Arnold just got divorced this week, but tells Page Six that connecting with his 31-year-old assistant, Sasha Boggs, "could happen."

We have updates on Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye's mental health.

And who knew that Martha Stewart was a thirst trap?

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Tom Arnold gets cheeky

Tom Arnold exclusively told Page Six that he connected with his 31-year-old assistant, Sasha Boggs, "It could happen."

"People always ask me if my assistant and I are sleeping together," Arnold, 61, told us exclusively on Tuesday. "In fact, my rabbi asked that, so I made a video of what it's like to be quarantined with the kids, who are in my bed, and how it would be impossible … to have any relationship."

The "Happy Endings" star and his ex-wife Ashley Groussman finalized their divorce this week.

Kim defends Kanye

Kim Kardashian has spoken about Kanye West's ongoing bipolar disorder episode.

In her Instagram story, Kardashian shared that she felt the need to comment on her husband's health due to "stigma and misconceptions about mental health" as she progresses through Twitter rants.

As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows it, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand, ”he wrote. "I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to their health." But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. "

Housewife? More like a house destroyer

Martha Stewart posted a sultry snapshot on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on an 89 degree day!” Stewart, 78, wrote under a sexy photo of herself from the shoulders up in a navy blue swimsuit with spaghetti straps and a light lilac eyeshadow and bright pink tinted lipstick.

Catch up on all the episodes of "We Listen" by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes come out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.