Tom Brady, Russell Wilson hit on private practice: "Those practices are not the best for the safety of the players"

Tom Brady and Russell Wilson were among the players who were cautioned for conducting private practice at the NFL Players Association's warning against doing so.

Both players have undergone private training with their teammates, as the coronavirus has undergone a resurgence in some states. NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smtih told USA Today on Sunday that private practice may have a direct impact on the season going forward.

"Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety, they are not in the best interest of protecting our players heading to training camp, and I don't think they are in the best interest of us spending an entire season" . I certainly understand how competitive our players are and I understand that, but at the same time we are in the process of trying to negotiate: we have to negotiate with the league about what happens to a player if his result is positive during the season. Is that player going to the injured reserve? Are they going to GO anytime soon? If the virus test is positive after training camp, is it a work-related injury? Are you covered by workers compensation? What benefits are available to you if you have post-COVID-19 injuries? Smith said.

“All the things that players may want to do during the offseason have a direct impact on how well we can negotiate protections for them once the season starts. We sent the guide because we believe it was in the best interest of your health and safety. Let's say for some of the players who have practiced, we have made sure they have heard the message. "

Brady had been criticized earlier last week for exercising despite the warning.

On Thursday, Brady used a quote from former President Franklin D. Roosevelt to thumb his nose at the noise around his sessions.

"’ All we have to fear is fear itself "- FDR," Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

Wilson and DK Metcalf were seen Friday working together, according to NBC Sports Northwest.

Dr. Thom Mayer, the union's chief medical director, sent a memo to the players earlier in the week urging them to stop doing private training, according to NFL.com.

Please note that it is our agreed medical opinion that, in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states, no player should participate in private practice training. Our goal is for all players and their families to be as healthy as possible in the coming months, ”he wrote. "We are working on the best mitigation procedures at the team facility for both the training grounds and next season, and we believe it is in the best interest of all players to advise against any voluntary joint practice before the training camp. "

The Buccaneers also had some members of the organization who tested positive for the coronavirus.