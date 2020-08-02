Tom Brady's iPhone reveal makes Twitter go crazy

Tom Brady's latest Instagram share makes Twitter collectively drop head exploding emoji.

On Saturday, the Buccanneers quarterback posted a photo on his Instagram story from inside his car, highlighting the outside temperature of 99 degrees.

Although the post might have been ignored by some, eagle-eyed detectives noted a not-so-hidden detail about Brady's accessories – namely, his six-year-old smartphone.

"Tom Brady is really using an iPhone 6 Plus" a fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady, the most successful athlete in football, still only has an iPhone 6+?" another published.

"Tom Brady has all the money in the world and still has an iPhone 6+ … the ones that malfunction and die if they're below or above 70 degrees. " a user wrote.

Although some fans speculated that Brady's iPhone 6+ it is used for music only purposes, others proposed the phone could be a wink to his six Super Bowl rings.

Deflategate's punches were also included in the conversation, as Brady previously claimed that his cell phones are regularly destroyed.

Maybe Brady will get an update on Monday when he celebrates his 43rd birthday.