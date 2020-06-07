Tom Cotton criticizes the New York Times for surrendering to a backlash

Senator Tom Cotton criticized the New York Times for surrendering to "an awakened child mafia" in backtracking on whether it published its opinion piece supporting the use of the United States Army to crack down on protests.

"The publisher and owner of the editorial page of the New York Times defended him in public statements, but then they completely surrendered to an awakened children's mafia from their own newsroom that apparently kicks in if presented with an opinion contrary to their own. Instead of saying the kids woke up in their newsroom, this is the workplace, not a social justice seminar on campus, "Cotton told Fox News'" Morning Morning Futures "on Sunday.

The Times initially defended its decision to execute the piece, but after employee reaction, said it "did not meet our standards" and was published due to a "hasty editorial process."

Cotton, however, said he believes his opinion piece "far exceeded" the Gray Lady's standards.

"They have not yet identified any facts that are wrong in the op-ed. They have not identified what was so rushed about this process," he said. "They just fell down in front of their young children who act like children."

Cotton insisted that there was no "arms lift" in the newspaper when a Taliban leader wrote an editorial earlier this year.

"It just shows the moral rot within some of our media and academic institutions, which are not outraged by the Taliban, but are outraged by conservative opinion," said Cotton.

Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman, previously said the document will consider long-term and short-term changes in the editorial review process.