Tom Cotton criticizes the NY Times for directing the opinion piece of a Chinese scientist who criticizes the response of the American virus

US Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, appeared to be offended on Wednesday after The New York Times published an opinion piece written by a Chinese scientist who criticized the US government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the same newspaper apologized for publishing an opinion piece written by Cotton, in which the senator called for the use of US military personnel to quell the unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd. in police custody in Minneapolis.

"The New York Times: Explicit Chinese Propaganda: No Problem," Cotton wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Opinion of a Republican Senator Supported by Most Americans: Fire the Editor!"

Cotton's June 3 opinion piece, titled "Send the Troops," caused such a stir among liberal Times staff that the newspaper's editorial page editor, James Bennet, brother of a US Democratic senator, resigned. days after.

In Wednesday's op-ed, Chinese molecular neurobiologist Yi Rao complains that while his relatives in Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the pandemic, survived the outbreak, his uncle in New York City, the epicenter of United United, no.

"The United States had two months or more to learn from China's experience with this coronavirus," Rao writes, "and it could have done much more to reduce infection rates and deaths."

"My father is also struggling to accept his brother's death, in part, because he believes he could have treated Uncle Eric, that in China Uncle Eric would have been saved."

Earlier in the essay, Rao writes that he became a U.S. citizen in 2000, after arriving from China and attending universities in California, but returned to China in 2007 and renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2011.

He writes that he left the United States after a few years due to the actions of the administration of former President George W. Bush after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

"These men were ready to do anything to move their agenda forward … and many Americans followed," Rao writes. "That period showed me that the United States was not the democratic beacon that many of us thought it was."

Also on Wednesday, Cotton criticized the Chinese Communist Party after reports that Beijing was using its US-based consulates as headquarters to spy.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Cotton had doubled down on points he had made in the Times weeks earlier regarding the use of military personnel to quell unrest, following further unrest in US cities, including Portland, Mineral.

"Today's federal government cannot withstand vandalism, bombing, or any attack on federal property," Cotton said. "It is okay to send the federal police to defend federal property and federal facilities."