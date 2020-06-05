Tom Cotton op-ed not to print, New York Times editor announces during employees' town hall







James Bennet, the publisher of the editorial page, announced at the meeting that Cotton's op-ed, published online Wednesday, would not be published in print on Sunday as originally planned, several employees who observed noted to CNN Business. the virtual town hall.

Bennet, who apologized for the debacle, added that The Times would add a note from the editor to the online version of Cotton's piece, the people said.

Cotton's article, published under the title "Send Troops," argued that the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the military across the country to assist local law enforcement with riots caused by the death of George Floyd.

The opinion piece was published in the opinion section of The Times, but opinion and newsroom employees, who operate separate from each other, publicly disagreed this week.

Despite the fact that The Times released a statement Thursday night saying that the opinion piece did not meet newspaper standards It was still online on Friday afternoon without updates and without a note from the editor. Spokesmen for The Times did not dispute the details contained in this story. Caroline Tabler, Cotton's communications director, told CNN Business that The Times had not contacted the senator's office since Thursday night. Present at the town hall on Friday were A.G. Sulzberger, editor of The Times, Dean Baquet, executive editor, Joe Kahn, managing editor, Mark Thompson, executive director and Bennet. Sulzberger, who had issued a tepid defense for publishing the op-ed on Thursday, told city council that Cotton's piece should not have been featured in The Times, people on the call said. Bennet, according to two of the people on the call, acknowledged to staff that he had not personally read the article prior to its publication, although he said it had been reviewed by senior editors and said the process "broke" and was "rushed . " Bennet, whom the call employees described as "concerned" and "shaken", had published an article defending the decision to direct Cotton's opinion piece less than 24 hours before his comments. Bennet said conversations with his black colleagues affected his thinking, according to one of the people on the call. Both Bennet and Sulzberger said the opinion process was inadequate at the current time and had structural problems, a separate person on the call said. Bennet was asked about the tweets of Bari Weiss, an opinion section writer. In a series of tweets Thursday, Weiss said there was a "civil war" inside the newspaper between older "wokes" and "liberals." Bennet expressed his discontent with Weiss's tweets. Weiss did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Baquet, who runs the Times newsroom, spoke to colleagues about his own experience as a black man in the United States, two of the people on the call said. Baquet told staff that he occupies a position of significant influence in journalism, but that when he walks down the street in jeans and sneakers, he is viewed differently in the eyes of society.





