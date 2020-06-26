Tom Cotton says Wyoming's "well-balanced working class" population is more worthy of being a state than DC







"Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many mining, logging, and construction workers, and 10 times as many manufacturing workers. In other words, Wyoming is a full working class state. A new Washington state it wouldn't be, "said the Arkansas Republican in the Senate.

Proponents of DC statehood point to the fact that residents pay taxes to the federal government but have no representation in the United States Senate and only have one non-voting delegate representing them in the House of States. United. But Cotton argued that Democrats are only pushing for DC statehood so they can "have two new Democratic senators in perpetuity" and "manipulate the government of our democracy."

Partisanship has long been a central reason for Republican opposition to DC statehood, as they often point to the likelihood that Democrats will pick up two additional American senators. But Cotton's comments also underscore the economic, regional and racial divisions that increasingly shape both sides.

Arguing against a Democratic-backed House bill that would admit DC as a state, Cotton jokingly questioned what "vital" areas of the DC industry would be: "Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break."