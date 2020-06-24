Tom Cotton: the & # 39; mafia violence & # 39; against historical sites should be greeted with arrests and prosecutions

Senator Tom Cotton said Wednesday that there must be legal consequences for "mob violence" against historic statues in the United States.

"There could be no clearer, more open and closed violation of the law, called the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act." That law makes it a federal crime, punishable by up to 10 years, to disfigure or demolish or attempt to demolish a statue commemorating someone's military service on federal property, "Arkansas Republican lawmaker told" Fox & Friends. "

President Trump used much of his speech in Arizona on Tuesday night to mock his liberal opponents and criticize his rhetoric amid weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Speaking at a "Students for Trump" event inside a Phoenix church, Trump criticized "left's oppressive ideology" and criticized calls to remove statues and monuments of controversial historical figures.

"The radical left hates our history, hates our values," said Trump. "This is not the behavior of a peaceful movement. It is the behavior of a totalitarian movement."

Trump added: "If you empower people who tear down monuments … then nothing is certain."

Andrew Jackson, who has faced anger today for his harsh treatment of Native Americans, was the latest historical figure in the sights of protesters demanding that the monuments and memorials of those with racist pasts be torn down. . Although the protesters were unable to knock down the Jackson statue, Reuters reported that it was defaced on Monday night with a "murderous scum" written on the pedestal.

Cotton said the disfigurers of the Andrew Jackson memorial were videotaped committing a crime and posted it on social media.

"The Department of Justice and the FBI should investigate, arrest, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. There have to be legal consequences for this mob violence. Otherwise, it will only get worse with each passing day, ”Cotton said, adding that" mafia watchers hate the United States. "