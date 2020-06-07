Tom Cotton yells a 'fake and offensive' tweet of the NY Times after the publisher of the editorial page resigns

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton criticized what he called a "false and offensive" tweet from the New York Times shortly after the editor of the liberal newspaper's editorial page resigned amid reports of anger within the company by the Cotton's recent opinion piece on the George Floyd riots was published last week.

He tweeted: “This is false and offensive. I requested the use of military force as a backup, only if the police are overwhelmed, to stop the riots, not to be used against protesters. If @nytimes has any decency left, they should retract this stain. ”

Cotton added: "The @nytimes is lying again."

He included in his tweets a copy of his words in the comment, as well as the Times' tweet saying "Cotton … called for military force against protesters in American cities."

The Times did not immediately comment.

Cotton's article, titled "Send the Troops," supported the idea of ​​using the military as a last resort to help calm the unrest, an opinion that apparently is not appreciated by many on the Times staff. The Republican senator blamed the newspaper's newsroom complaints for the Times' change of heart.

Cotton previously criticized the Times for distancing itself from the opinion piece.

"The publisher and owner of the editorial page of the New York Times defended him in public statements, but then they totally surrendered to an awakened child mafia from his own newsroom that apparently kicks in if presented with an opinion contrary to his, Instead of saying the kids woke up in their newsroom, this is the workplace, not a campus social justice seminar, "Cotton told Fox News" Sunday Morning Futures. "

Cotton added that the Times did not indicate how its opinion piece did not measure up.

"They have not yet identified any facts that are wrong in the op-ed, they have not identified what was so rushed about this process," he said. "They only fell down in front of their young children who act like children [.]"

Cotton then addressed the crowd that had gathered in protest after George Floyd's death despite the social distancing rules that states have established to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While the companies remained closed and religious services have been banned or restricted to small groups, protesters have marched en masse and without punishment.

Cotton claimed this meant that the era of the running of the bulls was over.

"It cannot be the case that thousands of Americans can exercise their First Amendment on the street, while dozens of Americans cannot exercise their First Amendment rights in churches," he said. "It can't be the case that you can be arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one."