Tom Cotton's hysteria shows The New York Times cowardice

This week, The New York Times published an opinion piece by US Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Urging that the military be used to put down the fires, looting and violence that plague the nation's cities.

A Morning Consult poll this week found that 58 percent of registered voters agreed with that idea. But apparently it is a prohibited opinion in the Times.

Black newspaper employees said the column made them feel insecure. The day after it was published, the newspaper dubbed itself, well, The New York Times, and apologized for it.

Once, the separation between the news and opinion page – church and state – in the Times was considered an example of objectivity in journalism. Now, journalists are dictating what views the newspaper has and what it is not allowed to publish.

Well, conservative views. If you are a member of an organization that regularly exploits civilians and keeps women in bondage, come in!

In February, the Times published a piece by Sirajuddin Haqqani, a leader with a small organization known as the Taliban.

Let's listen to someone else and trusted readers can decide: how curious.

The outraged claim that they are afraid that Cotton's words will endanger people, but what they are really afraid of is that people agree with him. Because the only way words could lead to any action is if Cotton is convincing.

What becomes apparent is that the Times Opinion page is no longer a marketplace for ideas, but rather a carnival barker for the far-left circus.

In frenetic defense mode, the Times leadership promises to verify opinion pieces, although they have done so for years, and no one claims Cotton has made any mistakes.

What they are probably introducing are responsive readers to protect subscribers from troublesome thoughts. The newspaper may also consider therapy puppies for its hysterical staff.

The Opinion section was already quite unique. After this, I'm sure the Times columns will remind me of Johnny Carson's joke about Don Rickles: "He's a wonderful comedian, I love his joke."

Newspapers, of course, can decide what opinions they publish. There are liberal editorial boards. There are conservative editorial boards. But The New York Times can no longer arrogantly pretend to be the public square of American life, to accurately represent the diversity of opinions of a nation. They are not a dispassionate role; They are a defense group.

And if journalists can dictate what opinions the Times holds, how long before they start deciding which news is worth publishing and not based on their own political beliefs?

That is a trick question. They already do.