Tom Cruise advances with the film filmed in space & # 39; In Space & # 39;

A new movie is coming up about the secret forbidden romance of Sammy Davis Jr. and "Vertigo" star Kim Novak. Hollywood pygmies call it a secret romance. It was almost as secret as the whereabouts of Biden's ventriloquist.

We all knew it. They talked about it on Mars. Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope for Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood" plays Sammy. I don't know who plays Novak. They don't know either.

More. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman are planning "In Space," which he will theoretically film in space. Estimated budget? $ 200 thousand. Which doesn't include trailers for Tom after he places the sneaker on Planet Whoknows. In addition to hair and makeup with grease paint and gel that does not collide with kites, gas bubbles and carbon monoxide. Also, where's Orion looking for extras? Also, how do you take close-ups of density and infinity? Also, push limousines. You will want your own monogrammed parachute.

And in which black hole are we seeing this?

Even more. Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray are producing "With / In", a film thing that explores today's isolation. I shoot while everyone is home locked up. They are Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich, Emily Mortimer, Chris Cooper, Don Cheadle, Rosie Perez, Rebecca Hall, Carla Gugino, Griffin Dunne, Debra Winger and who is not buying toilet paper. They all filmed their own pasted home movies as a two-hour movie.

Listen, it could be a double feature. Call it "In Place" and show it off with Cruise's "In Space".

The status of certain farms

I told you about the recent auction of Marylou Whitney and the widower John Hendrickson selling his red Jaguar. Now I tell you that the thing had engine problems, so he replaced his green Jaguar. Fortunately, they didn't have a little cockamamie Studebaker … and speaking of properties, Martha Graham is unloading her Alexander Calder spiral clasp. Recorded in Calder's files, it is brass, circa 1935, 4 ¹ / ₂ inches wide and ¹ / ₂ inches tall.

It is not exactly a paper clip to save your shopping list, it is, give or take a fart, $ 30,000.

Short term

TV. He is now Kiefer Sutherland as "The Fugitive". And this is a fast Quibi, which means episodes last 10 minutes maximum. Kiefer: "We are making a post-September adaptation. Terrorism hit American soil, cameras everywhere, technology down to its fibula. Tweet now, run to trial, confirm later. This is a warning story.

I don't know what shell is talking about. I just report things.

Lack of pennies

I share this with you: a highway financier drives to a Connecticut gas station. The charge, $ 9.41. He gives the assistant a 20. When he returns, the assistant returns the necessary invoices to the driver. It is less than the right amount. No coins. The driver, a VIP broker from a top financial institution, knows how to count. He asks, "Where's the rest of what you owe me? The 50 cents.

Assistant: "We are having a shortage. No change. We have run out of coins."

Nursery Rhyme: Basement Biden sat in a hallway / Basement Biden had a big fall / all speech writers and all wealthy donors couldn't get Biden together again. O: Twinkle Twinkle little star / how I wonder where you are / below ground so far.

Only in the United States of America, children, only in the United States of America.