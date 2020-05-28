Tom Cruise's movie about outer space gets Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman

When it was recently learned that Tom Cruise was planning to shoot a movie in space, there were many who believed that it was all an elaborate hoax. But then NASA publicly confirmed that it was going to help Cruise make the movie, and Elon Musk would also be involved. Now the project is reported to have gone one step further and found its director in the form of Doug Liman.

Doug Liman is no stranger to offering game-changing action movies. His first effort within the genre resulted in Bourne's identity, possibly the most influential action movie of the last two decades, whose impact can be felt years later in movies like Royal Casino and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The filmmaker created another revolutionary action actor with Tom Cruise leading the way with The era of Tomorrow, in addition to the action-comedy Made in usa. Clearly, Cruise and Liman enjoy working together and can rely on a strong bond to lead them to film their movie in space. Liman has already finished the first draft of the script for the film and will produce the film together with Cruise.

For now, few details are known about the plot of the space-based film, but after hearing that Liman will direct, fans will inevitably start speculating on whether the film will be the long-awaited sequel to The era of Tomorrow Liman and Cruise have been teasing for years. It would make some sense for the sequel to a movie about an alien invasion to feature scenes set in real space.

For now, the next film is being independently developed, and the cast and crew will have to undergo extensive training with NASA simply to survive their journey into space. There are those who speculate that the cost and danger of filming in space outweighs the box office performance, but Cruise has always been known to press the envelope by presenting authentic action sequences to the public rather than relying on CGI and screens. green.

Right now, the actor is preparing to resume filming the two-part movie. Mission Impossible feature he's doing with director Christopher McQuarrie. The movie and its sequel are said to be Cruise's latest departure in the iconic action franchise, and they promise to make things better in terms of stunts and montage pieces.

Then there is also the sequel to Top Gun who finished filming and plans to open in theaters soon. With the current lockout, the release of the film has been delayed, as the producers are determined to let the audience experience the film on the big screen.

Seeing Cruise and the rest of the actors in the movie playing air force pilots performing death-defying stunts at stratospheric heights should be a good introduction for when we finally see Cruise battling zombie pirates in space, or Whatever you have planned for your extra planetary movie. This comes from the deadline.

