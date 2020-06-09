Tom Del Beccaro, Steve Moore: Joe Biden's policies would lead to deep depression

Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden win in November will largely decide which voting candidates they think will pull us out of the recession caused by the coronavirus response.

Even with the good numbers of jobs in May, the economic recovery is in balance, and with historically high numbers of unemployed Americans, strong growth policies are necessary, not Biden's plan to kill jobs to raise taxes

Small business has been crushed by the era of closure. For example, up to 30 percent of restaurants are likely to never reopen due to heavy financial losses in recent months. Small business owner surveys find that up to half worry that they won't have the financial resources to avoid bankruptcy this summer.

Given that small businesses have accounted for 61 percent of job growth in this country in the past two decades, without healthy small businesses, we could see double-digit unemployment rates during the November elections and beyond. To address that, we need policies that encourage the creation of small businesses.

Of course, the secret of capitalism is there in the word: capital. To start a business, the prospective owner must accumulate capital (usually savings, and often capital from investors or banks). The entrepreneur then puts that capital at risk. Whether the entrepreneur takes that risk depends on how easy it is to accumulate capital and the expected rate of return.

That brings us to Biden's economic strategy for the country. Especially in a depressed economy, startups and expansions require low-cost capital, labor, energy, taxes, and regulations. Incredibly, the entire Biden platform is to increase those costs in startups. His program is so bad that, if enacted, it could plunge the United States into serious depression.

Biden continues to duplicate his promise to undo Trump's tax reform, the same policy that lowered capital costs and led to increased economic growth and the resulting number of jobs (more than 6 million surplus jobs in early 2020).

In his plan, Biden promises to raise the individual income tax rates of high-income workers from 36% to 39.6%. It would boost capital gains rates to between 28 and 35 percent, from 23.8 percent now, the largest increase in history. On the corporate side, Biden promises to raise corporate tax rates to 28 percent from 20 percent now. It would also double the foreign income tax that had brought so much money to the United States.

Of course, a Biden presidency would also mean a Pelosi House of Representatives, a recipe for even bigger tax increases than Biden currently proposes.

The effect of the proposed Biden tax increases, including his increased capital gains, would not only take money away from employers who survive the closing, but also want to take savings / capital from the same group of people better able to start new ones. business

Few logical people think that taking hundreds of billions of dollars out of the private sector, in the form of tax increases, is the right thing to do when an economy is weak, let alone with such high unemployment. Obviously, his plan is not about job growth, it is about satisfying the multitude of "justice" on the left who wants to equalize income in a way that only impoverishes everyone.

Proponents of Biden say it would only raise taxes on the wealthy where they were under President Obama. Is not true. Biden wants to raise the Social Security payroll tax cap much higher, meaning that the 15 percent payroll tax would be added to the 39.6 percent income tax rate to create a tax rate on the highest de facto income for those who earn more than $ 300,000 a year to close 50 percent.

Even if Biden returned to the Obama-era tax and regulatory regimes, that is not a promising strategy. Eight years of political prescriptions from the Obama administration produced the worst economic record of any modern president. Going back to that now would result in deep unemployment, long as Biden's policies were in place, which would hardly benefit working-class Americans.

However, that's not the only damage Biden wants to do.

Biden also demands that the nationwide minimum wage be raised to $ 15 an hour, although he also said that even that would not be enough. Obviously, increasing the cost of labor in a weak economy, that is, the costs of being in business, which will affect the restaurant industry the most, is a recipe for reducing new businesses.

It doesn't end there for Biden. Now he says: “We have an opportunity now to take, in an act of recovery, a real recovery. We can fundamentally change the science related to global warming. "

That's a shady code to repeat its promise to end fossil fuel use and add monstrous regulations to the economy – that is, increase energy, investment, labor, etc. costs, along with even higher taxes. . Biden's Green Deal and its higher costs are antithetical to startups.

Biden's energy policies will also severely affect the profitable energy sector and thus weaken the economy. Their policies would harm our agricultural economy, the construction industry, and so on. All of these sectors will weaken, discouraging startups as the nation's wealth declines.

Overall, Biden wants to increase the costs of doing business in the United States and drain the private sector of much-needed seed capital. Those are policies he followed during the Obama administration and were one of the reasons his administration presented a rare moment in United States history: more business failures than startups.

There is almost nothing in Biden-Pelosi's economic strategy that is pro-business or pro-growth. The Tax Foundation estimates a reduction in production under the Biden program, and that's putting it mildly.

Uncle Joe Lunch Bucket announces himself as the champion of America's working class, but history shows that higher taxes often turn recessions (when his neighbor loses his job) into slumps (when he loses his job. ). Soaking up the small, rich, small businesses is a recipe for economic misery, not a recovery and why Joe Biden shouldn't be president.

Steve Moore is a contributor to Fox News. He previously wrote on economics and public policy for The Wall Street Journal.

