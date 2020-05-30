Tom Ellis closes a deal to return as Lucifer for a potential season 6

Netflix has not yet been renewed Lucifer for a sixth season, but according to Deadline, star Tom Ellis has made a renewal announcement even more likely by closing a deal to return as the main character.

The broadcaster has been in talks with Warner Bros. TV about a season 6 and executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have already closed new deals for a new season. The store also notes that the rest of the Lucifer the cast is also on board for another installment in case Netflix decides to renew.

Lucifer tells the story of the original fallen angel. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar left his throne. He then retired to Los Angeles, where he teamed up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker to finish off the criminals. Fox abruptly canceled the show after its third season, but Netflix saved it for a fourth and fifth season.

The series, based on comic characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

Season 5 of Lucifer It doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to hit Netflix somewhere in 2020.