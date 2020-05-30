Tom Ellis has sealed a deal with Netflix to return for Lucifer Season 6

Praise Satan! I mean, what's up? Yes, that is the ticket. Word has recently spread from all nine circles of Hell that LUCIFER star Tom Ellis has sealed a deal to return as his charismatic character for a sixth season of the fan-favorite comic book drama series.

It was earlier this year when Netflix began talking to series producer Warner Bros. TV about continuing LUCIFER beyond what was supposed to be the fifth and final season of the show. It is reported that after friendly and productive hair, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had struck a deal for another season that revolved around Vertigo and DC's demonic Lothario. With the deal in place, the next step was to secure the series' core players, all of whom were quick to sign, except for Ellis, who for a time seemed to be expecting a better deal. Fortunately, it has now been confirmed that Ellis is on board and that a sixth season of LUCIFER is underway.

For a time, plans for LUCIFER season 6 would go into production this September. However, thanks to your enemy and mine, COVID-19, the recording will have to be rescheduled. While this is truly a bummer, it's the same, too, as filming for Season 5 has yet to complete.

LUCIFER focuses on the show's devilishly intelligent protagonist, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), a fallen angel who once ruled the depths of hell before deciding to take a vacation in Los Angeles – the city of angels. As he continues to party as if the world is about to end, Lucifer teams up with detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to solve a grim murder. As the unlikely couple continues to attract each other by an apparently benevolent force, Lucifer soon falls in love with the only woman in all of creation who is unaffected by her devilish charms.

In October, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ellis told the pop star-turned-talk show host that the series' fifth season will be divided into two parts.

"Season 5 of Lucifer will be divided into two halves" Ellis informed Clarkson during their talk. "Netflix will drop eight episodes, and then there will be a short break, and then they will drop another eight episodes."

Lord, have mercy! Ellis is a lock for LUCIFER season 6! Pour the drinks and invite all your adventurous friends to fill up on Caligula, because it's something worth celebrating in these dark and derogatory times!