Tom Ellis officially returns for season 6 of Lucifer on Netflix

Lucifer Fans, rejoice, because star Tom Ellis has now officially registered to return to the show for the sixth season. At least, that's according to TVLine, who announced that the actor signed a new agreement, which "almost ensures" that we will get a season 6, despite the fact that there has been no "formal collection."

This will certainly be a great relief to many as we learned last month that Ellis had been paralyzed with Warner Bros. Television and that the two sides had failed to reach an agreement. As TVLine rightly points out, however, since the actor already has a season 6 deal, failing to comply with that deal could have resulted in a breach of contract. However, without knowing the details, all we can do is speculate on what might have happened behind closed doors. Not that it matters right now, keep in mind, as Ellis is firmly on board now, and that's certainly great news.

After all, Lucifer He has had a long and winding road to get to where he is today. After debuting on Fox in 2016, he got the ax in 2018 after just three seasons. But fans responded quickly, campaigning successfully for Netflix to pick it up. At the time, we were hoping to get only a fourth and fifth season, but it seems the series has been a huge success for the streaming site and now they plan to make a sixth outing.

But let's not get too far ahead. For now, we know that the 16-episode fifth season will launch in two batches of eight. An exact release date has yet to be announced, but fans can rest easy knowing that Tom Ellis is now firmly on board and there's so much more to it. Lucifer come.