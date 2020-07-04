Tom Fitton explains the street painting lawsuit against the DC mayor, says he is "denying access to a public forum"

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Fox News "The Story" on Friday that his organization filed a federal lawsuit against Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser after his request to paint an "apolitical" slogan on a street on Capitol Hill received "the rodeo". for weeks.

Fitton told host Jon Scott that he tried to paint the nonprofit group's motto "No one is above the law" on a street near his office and claimed that Bowser's reluctance appears to be because she disagrees. with the message.

"That is not appropriate under the Constitution," he said. Remember, the city painted & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; and the city also allowed to paint, & # 39; Defund the Police & # 39;. It is difficult to argue that this can happen, but a request like the one we are making can not".

"When you start denying access to a public forum, now, which is the streets according to the mayor's own actions, you are facing the First Amendment. That is why we are in federal court."

Fitton said his organization gave the District every opportunity to allow them access to asphalt, including an offer to pay for the slogan they painted themselves, but had no luck.

"The government obviously can have certain restrictions on how it's done," he said. "Initially they said, 'Well, I don't know if it will work because it could interfere with traffic.'"

However, Fitton noted, a street has been closed near the location of the painting & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; near the White House.

According to Fitton, Judicial Watch is also trying to paint "No one is above the law" on a section of Fifth Avenue in New York City, after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to paint "Black Lives Matter" at multiple locations across the country. city.

When Scott asked what could prevent another group from trying to paint their slogan on a city street, Fitton replied that there is no legal way to avoid such an action since Bowser sanctioned the initial painting "Black Lives Matter".

"This is the consequence when a government starts playing," he said. "If they are going to start picking winners and losers on issues … the result is that they have to follow the law."

In a statement on its website, Judicial Watch said they spent three weeks sending emails to the mayor's office, but "they have not yet received a substantial response to [our] request for street painting."

"Our lawsuit argues that DC [sic] officials denied timely access to Judicial Watch to paint their own expressive message and violated federal civil rights law by allowing District streets to be used to paint expressive messages, constituting a protected First Amendment activity, but denying [Judicial Watch] the timely opportunity to paint its expressive message on a District street for reasons that are not closely designed to achieve a compelling government interest. "

The statement added that the District of Columbia appears to be "favoring the expressive messages painted on 16th Street NW [Black Lives Matter] and / or created the appearance of supporting those messages by excluding the plaintiff's message on a related issue."