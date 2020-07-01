Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston address people who do not wear masks and distance themselves socially: & # 39; Shame & # 39;

A pair of Hollywood heavyweights are pleading with fans to wear masks and keep a healthy distance from each other amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As reported cases of COVID-19 begin to increase in various states across the country after attempts to reopen businesses, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston have offered public statements encouraging people to take care of themselves and others.

Hanks, who revealed in March that he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the new virus, recently participated in a press conference to discuss their upcoming movie "Greyhound," where he addressed the pandemic.

SARAH HYLAND, WELL ADAMS UNTIL WEDDING PLANS AMONG CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: "WE WANT TO BE AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE"

"There really are only three things we can do to get to tomorrow: wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," said the 63-year-old actor, according to People magazine.

The comments reportedly came as Hanks discussed the similarities between the viral crisis and what the characters in the movie are going through.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if someone can't find himself practicing those three very basic things, I just think it's a shame," said the "Cast Away" star. "Don't be a p —-, go ahead, do your part. It's very basic. If you drive a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it is common sense."

Hanks and Wilson have long recovered from the disease, having been among the first high-profile stars to announce their diagnoses.

JAKE OWEN HIGHLY DEFENDS THE CHASE RICE OVER THE PACKED CONCERT BETWEEN CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The actor related his illness during the conference: "Oh, like the canaries in the coal mine from the COVID-19 experience, we are fine. We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. It is not life threatening, we are happy to say .

"We were isolated to monitor ourselves because if our temperatures had risen, if our lungs had filled, if anything had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical attention," he continued. "We didn't. I guess we were model COVID-19 retrievers, but we were also isolated so we wouldn't hand it over to anyone else we came in contact with, and ever since then we've been doing the same social isolation distancing ourselves as he's asking the world, so we're fine. "

Aniston, 51, shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The "Friends" star shared a photo of herself wearing a black mask with a long caption directed at her fans.

"I understand that masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you think it's worse for companies to close … jobs are lost … healthcare workers are suffering from complete exhaustion. And this has taken so many lives. virus because we are not doing enough, "he started.

Aniston said he believes "the basic goodness of the people" can lead to successfully overcoming the pandemic.

"BUT still, there are many people in our country who refuse to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and stay safe," he said. "People seem concerned that their rights will be taken away from them by asking them to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of people's lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate."

She concluded: "If you care about human life, please … just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 10 million cases of coronaviruses have been reported worldwide, with 2.6 million of them in the United States. As steps have been taken to reopen business and the economy, several states have seen the number of new cases increase once again, day after day, after declining in recent months.