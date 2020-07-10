Tom Hanks plunges into his birthday: "This Greyhound is 64 years old!"

Tom Hanks is ringing in his 64th birthday with a dip.

The star shared a short Instagram video of himself enjoying his special day by diving into a pool.

"This Greyhound is 64 years old! Hanx," the clip captioned, referencing his latest film, World War II naval drama "Greyhound."

Hanks' wife Rita Wilson also wished her 32-year-old husband a happy birthday on his own social media page, writing, "Happy birthday, @tomhanks. We love you very much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing. "

"Give me your answer, fill out a form. Mine forever. Will you still need me, will you still feed me when I'm sixty-four? YES!" she added.

Wilson, 63, also shared a snapshot of her smiling husband.

Earlier this week, Hanks compared and compared the symptoms of the coronavirus he experienced to the effects Wilson felt while battling the new virus.

Opening up to The Guardian about his bout with the virus, the "Sully" star said that enduring the symptoms while he was away from home, he was in Australia at the time, it was kind of strange considering that Hanks and Wilson experienced different symptoms . in March when everyone tested positive.

"Our discomfort from the virus became more or less in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was strange," Hanks said. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. She just had paralyzing body aches, she was very fatigued all the time and couldn't focus on anything for more than 12 minutes." .

Hanks added, "That last part is like my natural state anyway," before saying he was "pretty calm" about the situation.

