Tom Hanks returns to childhood work to "sell" hot dogs at Oakland A games in the middle of the MLB season without crowds

Tom Hanks returns to one of his first jobs, selling hot dogs and peanuts at the Oakland A games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanks, 64, is best known now as an Oscar-winning actor. However, when he was 14, he worked as a vendor walking around the stadium barking at anyone who wanted to buy a snack mid-game. Now, the MLB season is moving forward with teams placing cardboard cutouts on the seats and using vintage audio to give the illusion of a crowd. To help make things feel more authentic, Hanks lends his voice to "sell" hot dogs.

His hometown team, the Oakland Athletics, announced that fans can not only hear the voice of the actor selling hot dogs to imaginary customers, but also a cutout of him in a red and white striped vest, bringing it appears to be his high school yearbook photo. – They can be seen by eagle-eyed fans who tune into the games on TV.

"Life is like a box of … popcorn" the team tweeted last week. East Bay's @tomhanks himself is reprising one of his first roles as a Colosseum vendor! See if you can hear it mixed with the noise of the crowd during tonight's #OpeningDay broadcast. ”

The tweet came with a recording in Hanks' voice shouting things like "It's not a ball game without a hot dog!" and "Hot Dogs Here! Colossal Hot Dogs!

According to People, the audio was first featured on Oakland's opening night on Friday, with the cutout placed behind the plate.

Hanks previously spoke about his time working as a coliseum vendor during a 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I went down to sell peanuts and soft drinks, and I thought it would be like a television show where you saw the boy trying to do something," he explained.

"Well, first of all, I was robbed twice," he continued. "Personal note: Hide those bundles of cash. Don't walk around with a bundle of cash in your pocket."

He also revealed that he had a hard time gaining the respect of some of the career vendors.

"I found professional vendors, who did not like the fact that the children were there," he recalled. "I'm 14 years old and a boy, probably in his 50s, yells at me," Hey, boy, that was my sale! "

He said the man forced him to pay a bag of peanuts to make up for the one he sold to a boy.

While Hanks is helping to give the MLB season a normal appearance in the midst of the pandemic, it could all be in vain. The Miami Marlins tried to start their season, but recently stopped after more than a dozen players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks and his wife, singer and actress Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the coronavirus in March.