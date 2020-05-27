Tom Hardy's Capone could come to Netflix

Josh Trank's return vehicle Capone he was supposed to rehabilitate a career that had come dangerously close to self-destruction with his participation in the infamous Fantastic four restart, but all he seemed to want to ask was about the behind-the-scenes rumors that plagued the comic book adaptation rather than the crime biography he was trying to promote.

With all the focus on Trank's past transgressions or the latest in a long line of weird Tom Hardy accents, it was probably the best thing that the Coronovirus pandemic saw the film head straight for a digital release rather than embarking on a theatrical race where Capone went on to record record numbers for a Vertical Entertainment release.

While the reviews haven't been particularly enthusiastic, and Trank admitted he isn't surprised that people don't like the movie, the curiosity factor that surrounds it. Capone You've seen him do decent business in the home video market. However, for those unwilling to pay the full price, the working relationship between Vertical and Netflix could eventually bring the project to streaming service.



The study has already done Miss virginia and Polaroid available on Netflix, while its low-budget science fiction Code 8 It recently turned out to be a huge success after quickly becoming one of the most viewed movies on the platform, making it seem entirely plausible that Capone It will do the same and be available to its 183 million subscribers sometime in the near future.

Capone It may have been a record for Vertical Entertainment, but that only amounted to $ 2.5 million in sales for the first ten days. If the $ 21 million movie isn't going to make a profit, then there are definitely worse ideas for the public to see than making it available on the world's most popular streaming service.