Tom Hardy’s Very First Movie Role Was Black Hawk Down

Tom Hardy is now one of the best leading actors of his generation, but his first film role was in the 2001 war drama Black Hawk Down.

Black Hawk down provided a young Tom Hardy with his first film role. Ridley Scott had suffered several failures in a row during the 1990s, such as AMERICAN SOLDIER. Jane and white showerbut it made an amazing comeback in the 2000s. This started with Gladiator, which became a surprise hit and made Russell Crowe a movie star. Scott continued on a hitting streak, including the delightfully insane sequel Hannibal and Kingdom of heavens; While the latter's theatrical cut received mixed reviews, arguably one of his best films in the form of its director's cut.

In the middle of this career came Scott's war drama in 2001 Black Hawk down, which recounted the battle of Mogadishu in real life in 1993. The film received praise for its visceral battle sequences and featured a huge cast that included Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Jason Isaacs, William Fichtner, and the late Sam Shepard. The film is also notable for the list of actors who appeared in smaller roles who have become stars in their own right, such as Orlando Bloom, Hugh Dancy, Ty Burrell, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (game of Thrones)

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Tom Hardy's Capone MADE UP Back Story: Was the Second Child Real?

Among that list is Tom Hardy with Black Hawk down acting as her film debut. Given the subject, the movie is appropriately light once the battle begins, though the interactions between Hardy Ranger Twombly and Ewen Bremner (Wonder Woman) Nelson provides a bit of lightness. The two separate from their unit and have to traverse the city alone, but Twombly accidentally muffles Nelson during a gunfight when he shoots his gun too close to Nelson's ears.

Twombly then has to escort Deaf Nelson, who Ridley Scott plays with black humor. Given the intensity of Black Hawk down Tom Hardy isn't given much of a chance to shine, although even with his first role in the film, he offers a solid performance. After the movie, he quickly captured Shinzon's role in Star Trek: NemesisBut the failure of that film saw him return to supporting parts in the following years. Even in some of these least viewed productions, he tended to steal the show, and it was his main turn in 2009 Bronson That launched him into stardom.

Roles in Start, Warrior and The dark knight rises It soon followed and has rarely been off-screen since. He returned to the war movie genre by following Black Hawk down with his pilot role in Dunkirk, and one of his most recent parts was playing the real-life mobster Al Capone in the Josh Trank drama Capone.

Next: How Matthew Modine's The Dark Knight Rises Death was altered

Star Wars: All Jedi who were killed by Order 66 (in Canon)