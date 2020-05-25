Tom Hiddleston rehearses a fight scene in Avengers BTS video

Superhero movies have become the most popular and profitable genre in the industry. The reason we only receive a few every year is because it takes years to plan and execute. Not to mention, each one costs between $ 100 and $ 300 million to produce.

For a movie like The Avengers, stunts and visuals were key components considering it was the first great team movie for the MCU. And while all visuals are performed in the quiet confines of an office, stunts require a different set of skills. Actors representing superheroes have to look good, and while it is up to them for those shirtless close-ups, stunt coordinators do the unrecognized job of performing dangerous stunts and fights.

Unfortunately, however, his work goes unnoticed. Despite years of campaigning, an Oscar for the best stunt actor has yet to be awarded. However, there is one for visual effects. That's why it's always great to see BTS footage from fight rehearsals, particularly with the actors, as it really shows their commitment to doing everything right.

On that note, a new test video from The Avengers It was shared on Instagram by Captain America's stunt double, Sam Hargrave. In the video, Hargrave and Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, are practicing for their big fight in Stuttgard, Germany.

It's a fascinating clip from almost a decade ago, not only for Hiddleston, but also for Hargrave, who has moved on to bigger and better things. After doubling Chris Evans for a few movies, he was promoted to stunt coordinator and then second unit director when we got to the last two Avengers Film (s. Since then he directed his first feature film, action film Extraction for Netflix, where he continued to perform dangerous stunts even behind the camera.

As you can see above, even despite his edgy form, Hiddleston excels in fight sequences. People forget that he auditioned to play Thor once and, although he obviously lost to Hemsworth, the filmmakers liked him so much that they chose him as Loki, who became a beloved character who now has his own show on Disney Plus.