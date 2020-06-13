Tom Homan: & # 39; Sad day in America & # 39; when people cannot support the police without fear of violence

It is a "sad day in the United States" when people participating in a march to support the police have to worry about being assaulted or called racists, former interim ICE director Tom Homan said Saturday.

Homan, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend," said that's part of why he strongly supports Saturday's We Back Blue March in Washington, D.C.

A video promoting the march notes that there are "900,000 officers in the US to protect 325 million people," and also pays tribute to retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was shot dead. by a looter during protests against police brutality.

"I'm going to go there, and I'm going to march with this group. I'm also going to speak. They asked me to do that, and I'm going to do it because I want to speak for the men and women of this nation who support the police but are afraid to say it," he said. Homan.

The former police officer said he believes riots across the country and the continuing Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis may scare some people who want to show their support for the police.

"They are afraid of what they have seen the past two weeks in Washington, D.C. They fear that some violence may occur," Homan said.

"It is a sad day in America, when an American taxpayer cannot support our men and women in law enforcement without fear of violence … And it is a sad day when people who want to go show their support to the application of the law they are afraid to do it so for fear they can be attacked and be called racists ".

"There is no reason why we cannot denounce racism, it is a terrible thing. To denounce racism, but at the same time defend the men and women who defend this nation and our communities, and protect ourselves every day throughout the country," he said. Homan. said.

In May, the FBI reported that 106 police officers lost their lives while on duty in 2019, a 13 percent increase from 2017.

According to The Washington Post, police fatally shot or killed approximately 1,000 U.S. citizens since the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri riots, which were triggered when an agent fatally shot Michael Brown.