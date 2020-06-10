Tom Homan: a nation without a police: if Democrats get away with it, this is how our communities will suffer

It is ridiculous to suggest that we do not need law enforcement. A nation without law or order is not a nation at all.

The United States is a nation of laws, and those laws are useless if there is no one willing to enforce them. Imposition stands between a moral society and anarchy. People need a system of consequences and deterrents and must be held accountable when they intentionally violate the laws this country has created to protect its citizens and property.

The Minneapolis City Council is determined to dismantle its police department after four of the city's officers were charged in the death of George Floyd. But have they even asked homeowners in their community who pay taxes on this move? What will happen to home values ​​there if they actually dissolve the police? How many people will buy a house where there is no police protection? Will more owners be armed?

TUCKER CARLSON: BLACK LIVES MATTER IS NOW A POWERFUL POLITICAL GAME AND HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BLACK LIVES

To give you an idea of ​​what our country would look like without law enforcement, I took the annual statistics from the 2019 FBI Uniformed Crime Report and simply divided it by 365 days.

On average, every day people in this country are victims of 47 murders, 372 rapes, 875 robberies, 2,221 aggravated assaults 1,154 kidnappings of children, 3,561 home invasions, 3,836 DUI and 6,849 robberies.

That is only one day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Those numbers are amazing, and they're happening WITH a system of consequences, deterrents, and punishments. Those numbers are happening even with a large number of professional law enforcement officers.

My question to those who call to abolish or refine the police is simple: what would these numbers look like after disbursing or abolishing? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that the numbers would increase dramatically.

More from Opinion

For example, how many people don't take that last drink because they fear a DUI? If they knew there was no compliance, would they risk more? More than 10,000 people die each year in a DUI accident. How many more are we willing to accept? For me none.

We have seen our country upside down in the past two weeks. In addition to the peaceful protests, which are one of the things that make this country great, we have also received a crash course on what happens when the police fail to respond in a timely manner or are detained by politicians. The violent rioters felt free to commit robbery, looting, assault, murder and arson.

Most people will do the right thing, the morally right thing, in situations that, for others, knowing that there are consequences for bad behavior is a deterrent to criminal activity. Look at what happened in the last two weeks. When the police or National Guard intervened, the riots lessened.

Bad police must be held accountable, no doubt. But punishing all law enforcement officers for the actions of a few is an overreaction. It would increase crime and make our communities less secure.

Professional law enforcement systems and response capabilities prevent crime and save lives.

Bad police must be held accountable, no doubt. But punishing all law enforcement officers for the actions of a few is an overreaction. It would increase crime and make our communities less secure.

If you were unlucky enough to have to call 911 and seek police help at any time, you get it.

If you were the victim of a serious crime and the police protected you or arrested the perpetrator, you understand.

If you were alone on a stretch of road in the middle of nowhere and the police were by your side until a tow truck arrived to ensure your safety, you understand. I can't count the number of times I changed a flat tire for someone in my career.

When someone is in trouble, the bright blue and red stop lights help reassure them. Provides a feeling of relief.

The vast majority of cops are the good guys. In my 34 years as a law enforcement officer, I have worked and dealt with thousands of police officers. Were there any bad guys? Yes, and they were attended.

From that experience, I know that we can hold officers accountable without destroying the entire system. We do not have to put our communities at risk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many people are quick to comment on the police and have that right. However, I can assure you that many of those same people will call the police when they need help. And when they do, help will come.

How many of those who attack our officers would step forward and put themselves in danger to protect people they do not know and property that is not theirs? Not many. But the police will. The police are there, for people they don't know or will never know, and even those who despise them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY TOM HOMAN