Tom Homan: Biden would dangerously increase illegal immigration and drug smuggling if elected president

There is no doubt that the election of former Vice President Joe Biden as President would spark a dangerous and massive new wave of illegal immigration and drug smuggling in the United States.

This would be particularly damaging as our country struggles with high unemployment, tough economic times, and crowded hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, many communities are now experiencing a sharp increase in crime, as liberal Democrats demonize and strip the police;

In a move to win the support of open border advocates on the left wing of the Democratic Party for his presidential campaign, Biden has made it clear that he would throw a giant welcome mat across our southern border for illegal immigrants.

The former vice president and Democratic supporters want to see millions more illegal immigrants enter the U.S. And, along with millions of illegal immigrants already here, ultimately become U.S. citizens, with the expectation of voting for Democrats out of gratitude.

So it's clear that Biden's position on illegal immigration is not about what's best for this country, but about future political power for Democrats.

Biden wants to deliberately and quickly undo the remarkable success that President Trump has achieved in enforcing our immigration laws and reducing illegal immigration. For example, Biden has said he will stop all deportations of illegal immigrants on his first day as president.

He has also said that only illegal immigrants with serious felony convictions should be deported.

These two statements alone are music to the ears of anyone who wants to come illegally to the United States and to the criminal cartels that can and will expand their organizations.

These actions and others by President Biden, listed below, would surely act as a powerful magnet to attract more illegal immigrants to our country.

As a result of President Trump's policies, which have generated fierce opposition from Democrats in Congress and the federal courts, illegal crossings into the US from Mexico decreased an extraordinary 84 percent in May from May 2019. No President has done a better job of stemming the tide. of illegal immigration.

But since May illegal crossing has increased, as the cartels that traffic people and drugs to the United States have been encouraged by Biden's positions and polls that show him to President Trump in his electoral career.

In addition to vowing to end the deportations of all violent criminal illegal immigrants, the former vice president has promised to provide free medical care to illegal immigrants. That's pretty appealing, especially to seriously ill foreign nationals who want access to the best healthcare system in the world, with American taxpayers taking the toll.

Biden has also promised that he will allow youth who enter the U.S. illegally as children and are now protected against deportation under the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program to become citizens and obtain federal aid. for students to pay for their university studies.

Illegal immigrants would also be eligible for a large number of federal welfare payments under the Biden administration.

Even illegal immigrants living in the United States today because they have gone into hiding after federal judges ordered them to be deported would be allowed to stay and become citizens if Biden becomes president, he said.

In addition to this, workplace raids to find illegal immigrants would stop if Biden becomes president.

And Biden would increase the eligibility of illegal immigrants for asylum to include convicted criminals.

Not satisfied with that, Biden has said he wants to "dramatically increase the resources of the US government. To support migrants awaiting assessment of their asylum claims and organizations that meet their needs," in essence by providing Federal dollars to support people who have entered the U.S. illegally.

And by now, you've probably discovered that the border wall that President Trump is building to protect our national security would stop dead in its tracks in a Biden administration, even though Biden voted in favor of the Secure Fence Act in 2006 when he was a senator representing Delaware. This is just one example of how you have long changed your views to fit left.

Biden would also end the detention of illegal immigrants in private facilities.

Add all of these policies together and you have what amounts to ending the enforcement of all immigration laws. While Biden is not calling for the removal of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, it could also do so. It would leave these law enforcement agencies powerless and with nothing to do but act as welcoming committees for illegal immigrants.

In fact, under a Biden administration, for all practical purposes, there would no longer be such an illegal immigrant. Anyone who wanted to enter the US could do so, without fear of legal consequences.

If you cannot arrest or deport people who enter the US in violation of our laws, there is simply no deterrence and no consequences for illegal immigration. Why wouldn't more people come from other countries, ignoring our unenforced laws?

Right now, the United States is home to about 4 percent of the world's population. If we allow everyone from everywhere to emigrate to our country and become citizens, that number could increase much more.

This November is the most important choice in my life and in the lives of all of you who read this. It will determine whether the United States of America is a sovereign nation or not, and whether we have a secure border or not.

