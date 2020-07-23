Tom Homan: Trump has the right to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and other cities to fight crime and save lives

President Trump proved once again Wednesday that he is the president of law and order by announcing that he will send 100 federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and additional officers to other cities to deal with an alarming increase in violent crime. This was a wise move that will save lives.

I have worked in law enforcement for six presidents, and none have done as much as President Trump to protect the American people from dangerous criminals and to support our brave law enforcement officers.

The President understands that almost all law enforcement officers do exceptional work. He knows that it would be terribly damaging to remove or abolish law enforcement agencies due to the actions of the small minority of officers involved in brutality and criminal conduct.

CHICAGO ALDERMAN SAYS THE CITY MUST ACCEPT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HELP TO FIGHT CRIME

And the President knows that instead of paying police, communities should shoot and, if warranted, prosecute bad police for wrongful actions, but support the vast majority of good police. Far more innocent people are brutalized and killed by criminals than by the police.

Contrary to what his left-wing critics say, President Trump does not want to avoid peaceful legal protests, which are protected by our Constitution.

More from Opinion

The president wants to arrest lawbreakers who violently attack and sometimes kill people, burn buildings, loot stores, and commit other crimes. These actions are not a form of protest. It is heartbreaking to see so many innocent people, including children, lose their lives to dangerous criminals in communities across the country.

By deploying additional federal agents and other resources in communities under attack by violent criminals, the President is fulfilling his duty to keep the American people safe.

Note that I said federal agents. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and other far-left politicians and media outlets call these federal law enforcement officers "troops" or even "stormtroopers," an insulting name reminiscent of the forces of Nazi Germany.

While the radical left wants to vanish our police, President Trump wants to provide them with the support they need to keep our communities safe.

The President is sending highly trained Federal FBI officers; Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Control Administration; United States Marshals Service; and Department of Homeland Security.

These federal officials are trained to enforce the law. They are trained in the Constitution, especially the Fourth Amendment. This amendment establishes the right of people to be safe in their people, houses, documents and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Federal agents know the law and the rights of the people they deal with. The use of words like "troops" gives the impression that they are combat-trained soldiers. They are not.

I am grateful that President Trump has pledged to restore public safety and bring criminals to justice. The only people who should be upset by the president's actions are criminals who want to prevent them from victimizing innocent men, women and children.

The president's announcement on Wednesday is just his last action to keep us safe. He restored Project Safe Neighborhoods in 2018 to get violent criminals off the streets and protect our communities.

At the President's press conference on Wednesday, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf spoke about the distinction between the DHS mission in Portland, Oregon, where the primary focus is to protect federal property, and the planned deployment of agents in Kansas City, Missouri. ; Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M., to help stop violence and protect lives and property.

These federal law enforcement officers will do exactly what they should do: protect our homeland.

Albuquerque and Chicago will also receive millions of dollars for the new officers, and the Justice Department will reimburse Chicago $ 3.5 million for the work of local law enforcement in the federal crime-fighting task force.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

It is clear to me that the recent increase in violence is the result of poor leadership by far-left politicians who have been unable to protect their communities and who now support the squandering of the police. They have failed in their responsibility and duty No. 1: protect lives and property.

Violent crime has increased dramatically in major cities led by Democratic officials. That is a fact, not an opinion.

For example, during the last weekend in May, Chicago saw its most violent weekend, with 25 people killed and 85 others shot. As of July 19, 414 people have been killed in Chicago this year, an increase of approximately 50 percent from this time last year.

In New York City, where the mayor led the anti-police movement and the city cut the police budget by a staggering $ 1 billion, gun violence recently increased by a horrible 277 percent compared to last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Minneapolis, where the City Council voted to dismantle the police department, the number of homicides is expected to reach a record high.

Instead of condemning the violent crime attack that destroys our cities, Democrats choose to ignore, justify, or approve of it. While the radical left wants to fade our police, President Trump wants to provide them with the support they need to keep our communities safe. That action is in our national interest and will benefit all law-abiding Americans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM TOM HOMAN