Tom Meighan: Former Kasabian leader pleads guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Tom Meighan, 39, admitted to assaulting his former fiance Vikki Ager on Tuesday in the Leicester Magistrates Court, a court spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The British group, formed in Leicester 1997 in the English city of Leicester, announced the singer's sudden departure on Monday in a statement posted on their social media.

"Tom Meighan is resigning from Kasabian by mutual consent," the statement said, explaining only that the lead singer "has had personal problems that have affected his behavior for quite some time."

Fans were also informed that Meighan plans to "focus all his energies on getting his life back on track."