Tom Petty's family issues cease and desist order to Trump campaign

Petty's 1989 hit "I Won & # 39; t Back Down" was played Saturday night at the rally, drawing a smaller-than-expected crowd of fans.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to promote a campaign that leaves many Americans and common sense behind," the family said in a statement. cheep Saturday.

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family strongly oppose racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his for a hate campaign. He liked to bring people together," according to the tweet.

While the family said they defend the United States and democracy, they believe that President Donald Trump does not represent "noble ideals of either of them."