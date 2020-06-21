Tom Petty's family troubles cease and desist from anti-Trump campaign

Tom Petty's hit "I Won’t Back Down" was played at the President Trump rally in Tulsa on Saturday, and now the rock star's heritage will not recede as he demands that the campaign stop using the song.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to promote a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind." tweeted statement he said Saturday night.

The statement was signed by Petty's widow, Dana, and by their daughters Adria and Annakim and their mother, Petty's first wife, Jane Benyo.

"We would hate for fans marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this use," they tweeted.

"At the same time, we have issued an official cease and desist notice for the Trump campaign."