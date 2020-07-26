Tom Thibodeau & # 39; great choice & # 39; for Knicks

Tom Thibodeau, part of the coaching staff for the US team since 2014, chose to stay when Gregg Popovich took over in 2017 from Mike Krzyzewski.

If Popovich did not know then, he came to know that Thibodeau's path coincided very well with that of the Spurs.

"Tommy is an experienced veteran who, of course, understands what he gains and what he loses," Popovich said Saturday in a Zoom call when asked by The Post about Thibodeau's hiring at Knicks. “He knows how to put together a program, create a culture, be demanding. At the same time, hold people accountable. It's easy to demand things, but making people responsible and wanting to play the right way is not an easy thing for everyone to do. But Tom knows it inside and out.

The Knicks need wins after seven straight seasons of losing the playoffs. That's surprising considering Popovich is on a 21-year playoff streak, though he is ultimately expected to end in the Orlando bubble. The Spurs are four eighth seed games with eight regular season games to play.

"It will be a great option to organize the situation there, develop a plan, start a culture and be persistent and pursue it," said Popovich. "It is a great choice."

Of the 11 candidates for training, two were from Popovich's training tree: Ime Udoka, now with the Sixers, and Will Hardy, currently an assistant to the Spurs who has been mentioned as a possible successor to Popovich.

Also Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, who was not interviewed for the Knicks' job. Either the Spurs refused permission, or Hammon didn't think he could impersonate Thibodeau. The Knicks had internal conversations about Hammon.

When asked if Hardy and Udoka are destined to have their chance, Popovich one day said: “Of course they will. If someone makes sense, they will have a chance. "

