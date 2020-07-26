Tom Thibodeau a "perfect fit" for the Knicks: Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah believes Tom Thibodeau is a "perfect fit" for the Knicks.

The former Knick and New York City native raved about the team that hired his former coach with the Bulls on Instagram, congratulating him and applauding the move.

"Defense and practice habits," wrote the Clippers' 35-year-old forward. "The Knicks are in good hands. All you care about is the hoop. Perfect adjustment."

On Saturday, Thibodeau agreed to a five-year contract to become the Knicks' coach, returning to the league after being fired by the Timberwolves in January 2019.

Noah enjoyed his best years as a professional playing for Thibodeau and the Bulls, reaching the All-Star Game in 2013 and 2014, and being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

He signed a four-year, $ 72 million contract with the Knicks in 2016, but failed, appearing in just 53 games in two seasons due to injuries and clashes with then coach Jeff Hornacek.