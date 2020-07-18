Tom Thibodeau carefully studying the Knicks movie as the decision to seek coaches approaches

While five of the Knicks' 11 coaching candidates are planning Orlando's bubble game for the NBA restart, others like Tom Thibodeau await the decision of Knicks President Leon Rose in a different way.

Thibodeau, considered the top candidate, is spending time carefully studying the Knicks game movie while waiting for a possible job offer, according to an NBA source.

It is characteristic of Thibodeau, known for having his teams as well prepared as any coach.

It is known that one of the things that Thibodeau is most intrigued about training the Knicks roster is to mold young shot-blocking center Mitchell Robinson into a better defensive player.

A decision will likely be made next week when the interviews are complete, but owner James Dolan has yet to be consulted and signed. It's been six weeks, and countless hours of interviews, since the Knicks began the search.

Thibodeau's second interview lasted three hours just like many others. It's time to talk about philosophy, just like the 62-year-old did in a recent podcast presented by the former Bull player and current BJ Armstrong agent.

When asked how his experience helps him with the players, Thibodeau said: “You go back to your past, you are surrounded by people who have done great things. In the United States team. I have worked with Doc Rivers, Jeff Van Gundy, Brendan Malone, not only head coaches but also college assistants and coaches.

“What stood out from being around (Mike Krzyzewski), Jim Boeheim and (US team managing director) Jerry Colangelo, these are Hall of Fame guys who still wanted to do great things and be motivated and learn. They don't want to stay the same. "

The defensive expert was also asked about his offensive philosophy in the new era. The former Bulls / Timberwolves coach said it's not just about shooting 3s.

"The game never stays, it's always evolving," said Thibodeau. “What you win still goes back to who you are as a player and what you do well. If you are a great 3 point shooter, try to get as many shots as you can. If you are a good driver, enter the restricted area. A guy like (Jimmy) Butler, when we took him to Minnesota, knew that we would have a great offense because of his penetration and decision making and his very high percentage shooting.

"He's playing with your strengths and playing smart. You want to shoot high-volume shots like corner 3. It's how you create those shots. Finding out what your players do well and finding a system that works effectively for them gives you the best opportunity to win ”.

In his last season in Minnesota in 2018-19, Thibodeau's team averaged 28.7 3-point attempts, half the group.

"What is misunderstood, if you take the wrong shots, low percentage shots, compromises your defense," Thibodeau said. "It's not the high volume (out of 3). It's the efficiency of the high volume."