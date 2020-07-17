Tom Thibodeau fits well with the Knicks

B.J. Armstrong, a former Bulls guard and current Derrick Rose agent, has been amazed at how well Tom Thibodeau got along with his client.

Rose became the youngest MVP in the league at age 22 under Thibodeau's watch in 2011. Rose then followed the Chicago coach to Minnesota. Armstrong calls it "a beautiful relationship."

The factors that built his strong connection are the reasons why Armstrong believes he needs to go back to the side to train the Knicks, who see him as their top candidate.

"I always admired how (Thibodeau) trained," Armstrong told The Post. "Bring the fire and the heat. And most importantly, you are always ready for the game. He loves the game. He had an excellent career in this league. He made a lifetime commitment to the game. I'll be very happy for him (if he gets the job). "

Thibodeau and the former Knicks point guard were cut from the same cloth, Armstrong said.

"Every now and then, you find someone who matches your personality," said Armstrong, who hosts the "Pushinthru" podcast in which Thibodeau was a recent guest. Tom and Derrick liked each other. They are peas in a pod. They are addicted to basketball. They love the game. They both love to compete. They had a unique understanding between them.

"I've seen those two sit there and talk about basketball for hours. Coach Thibodeau loves basketball. There's no question about it. When you meet Derrick, he loves the game. When you put those two together, you just have this chemistry and mutual respect for their passion for basketball.

"Derrick would play basketball all day if he could," Armstrong added. "Coach Thibodeau will watch movies and train the game all day if he could. It is the most important thing in their lives. "

Some observers at Thibodeau have wondered if he is actually too obsessed with basketball and if the former Knicks assistant coach could use other means. Thibodeau was never married and has no children.

But perhaps this is exactly what the heartbroken Knicks need, a clown show for seven years with no playoffs.

"Coach Thibs is one of the most exceptional brilliant minds in this league," Armstrong said. "There is no doubt about that. He has the respect of many people in this league that he has played with. He has always been a person who served his players and fought for his players, and I know that he respects them immensely."

Although Thibodeau has been out of a job since January 2019 after being fired by the Timberwolves, Armstrong knows he is not far from basketball. In fact, Thibodeau visited several coaches and his team's practices last season. The 62-year-old man from New Britain, Connecticut, also attended the Sloane Conference at MIT to absorb himself in analysis.

"It doesn't matter, you will find ways to stay close to the game," Armstrong said. “He watched a couple of games every night and went to visit various coaches and teams, and was in close contact with all the coaches. He is a lifeguard. Some play or train as a job. Some of us, it is what they do regardless of (employment). He probably spent more time talking about the game than when he was training. He is going to talk about basketball. Life has not changed much for him. "

Thibodeau's head coach record is 352-246, but he still faces criticism after his stint in Minnesota ended 18 months ago despite breaking the franchise's 13-year playoff drought.

Thibodeau had been accused of being out of contact with millennial players without adhering to new cargo management principles. Theories abound that his overvaluation of Rose caused his ACL injuries. Rose does not think so, according to her agent.

"It never occurred to us," Armstrong said. “Their history together speaks for itself. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I get it. That is the business we are in. We live in a public life. But they will be friends for life. "

When Rose was stepped down by Utah in 2018, Thibodeau signed it when a place on the list opened.

"As soon as the opportunity arose, he was first in line," Armstrong said.

Rose wove a productive season of recovery for Detroit, but she has a year left on her pact. If Thibodeau returns to New York, you can never rule out Rose returning as well.

"I have never questioned (Thibodeau's) understanding of the game or knowledge of the game and he will always be one of the best coaches in the league as long as the talent is there," Armstrong said.