Tom Thibodeau gave Steve Kerr some 'really helpful' advice by Andrew Wiggins

Tom Thibodeau visited the new Golden State practice complex in February. The Warriors had been traded for young Minnesota enigma Andrew Wiggins.

Considering that Thibodeau was fired by the Timberwolves a year earlier, allegedly for failing to relate well to young Wolves prospects like Wiggins, he appears to be the last person to offer advice to Warriors coach Steve Kerr on how to coach No. 1 of 2014 collect.

Au contraire. Wiggins has already told Kerr that he loved playing for Thibodeau, interrupting a narrative that has partly tainted his reputation in another way.

"We had just traded for Andrew Wiggins and he was really helpful," Kerr told The Post in a phone interview Saturday from his home in San Diego. “I had a long conversation with (Thibodeau) about Andrew. He gave me good advice on how to connect with Andrew, how much he enjoyed training him, and why. We have known each other over the years. (Thibodeau) has been a great help to us. ”

During his unemployment, the Knicks' new coach visited several clubs this season to stay close to the game. The Warriors have always been a favorite pit stop, in part because of their friendship with former Bulls assistant Ron Adams, now an assistant to Golden State. Before Thibs took the Minnesota job after being fired by Chicago, Thibodeau visited the Warriors before their 2016 finale.

"He showed some Xs and Os and reviewed some actions that (Wiggins) ran for," Kerr recalled. “Some of the things they were trying to do. The thing about Tom is that he's a workaholic, he loves X's and O's, he loves breaking down the movie and he's really happy. Our staff values ​​your opinion. "

"What is evident is that he and Andrew had a great relationship and Andrew said so too. I know Andrew told me that he really enjoyed playing for him and that he appreciated his commitment. When a coach knows what he is doing and gets along well with his players, he has a great opportunity to succeed. I think Tom has a great opportunity. "

The fact that Thibodeau worked with Knicks President Leon Rose when he was running the Creative Artists Agency is the reason for Kerr's optimism.

"The intriguing thing is the Tom-Leon connection," Kerr said. "That's a crucial dynamic. If those guys work well together, every indication would seem like they would, and they work well with ownership, now you have an opportunity. An opportunity for patience and stability."

Kerr called his assessment on whether Thibodeau can turn around the James Dolan Knicks, who have been out of the playoffs for seven years in a row even though an owner is willing to invest countless dollars to reverse the decline.

In 2014, Kerr verbally accepted an offer from the Knicks to be head coach of then-President Phil Jackson, his former coach. Kerr pulled out of the deal when the Warriors plummeted and swept Kerr out. Sources contend that Kerr had an uneasy feeling about the organization after probing multiple insiders about their thoughts of working for the Dolan team.

"Ultimately, the reason I left, it was pretty clear which squad was the best," said Kerr, who led the Warriors to five consecutive finals appearances and three titles. “Along with the geography of California, it was an easy decision for me and the right one. The past six years as a coach have only confirmed what I already knew: As a coach, you depend on your talent. Every coach will tell you. "

Kerr's reference was the Warriors' strong collapse this season when most of their key players were injured, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Kerr said Thibodeau needs a list update and a consistent head office.

"It is also about synergy in organization and building momentum with internal relations," Kerr said. "The best organizations are the ones that can foster that and handle adversity. I'm lucky to have had the worst record in the league this year. I am not naive. If we do it a couple more years, he could be fired. But we had great synergy and communication with (GM) Bob Myers and the property. That is what is needed.

Tom certainly knows what he's doing. He works his ass off. He has been successful in this league and much respect from his teammates. And he knows what he is doing. Could be a great employee. But there are always many things involved. They have to put those pieces together. It's never easy. You have to build the list and continuity. "

Kerr said he does not expect to face a Thicks team trained by Thibodeau in 2020-21.

"You know he has done all the homework and he will know all of your plays," Kerr said. “Each coach has an assistant in charge of the main scouting report for different teams. Many times you call a play and the head coach asks the assistant what's coming and the assistant will yell. Tom yells it himself. He does everything. It leaves no stone unturned. "