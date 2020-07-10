Tom Thibodeau has a formal interview

Tom Thibodeau, the leading candidate to coach the Knicks, had his second interview with the club through Zoom on Thursday, an NBA source confirmed.

A former Knicks assistant and head coach of the Bulls and Timberwolves, Thibodeau has the inside track at work.

Thibodeau was represented by the Creative Artists Agency when Leon Rose and William Wesley, now members of the Knicks' headquarters, ran their basketball department and have a good relationship.

Rose is interviewing at least 11 candidates and has already finished interviews with trainers in the Orlando bubble: Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Pat Delaney and Jamahl Mosley.

Rose said she would interview each candidate twice and thought she would have a decision by the end of the month at the latest.

Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, the team's offensive coordinator, was also interviewed Thursday.

Thibodeau's season in Minnesota ended badly with friction between his young players and a charge he did not buy in charge management. But the record for wins and losses for the 62-year career is intoxicating (352-246, .589).

"I hope he has another chance to be a head coach, because if you look at his body of work, he certainly deserves it and any team that can interview him or hire him would be very lucky to have him as head coach." said Jeff Van Gundy, who hired Thibodeau as his assistant in 1996. "He is considered a defensive coach, but if you look at his best teams in Chicago and Minnesota, they were very high-level offensive teams, statistically speaking." and I think it's been overlooked & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Wesley's recent hiring was seen as a boost to Thibodeau's candidacy. Rose recently said she needs the new coach to have "a collaboration with the main office." Wesley, Rose, Knicks general manager Scott Perry and vice president of strategy Brock Aller are conducting the interviews.