Tom Thibodeau suggests change in Knicks G League stance

Judging from Tom Thibodeau's comments on Thursday, the Knicks' policy on the use of their Gchester League Westchester Knicks could change.

During his introductory Zoom call, Thibodeau said that if a young prospect isn't getting enough playing time, there may be reason to explore sending him to the G-League.

"I think playing time is important," said Thibodeau. "So if a young player is not getting the right amount of time to develop, we will use the G-League. That has become an important part of our league. We will certainly take advantage of that."

There was an irony in Thibodeau's statement. The idea of ​​using the G-League Knicks to give massive minutes to lottery picks like Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina became the root of a debate between Craig Robinson, the former vice president of player development for the team / G-League operations, and Knicks GM Scott Perry, The Post has learned.

Robinson, brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, left the Knicks in mid-July to become the head of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Robinson's contract expired in August and he was not expected to return under the new regime. Robinson and ousted President Steve Mills were former Princeton teammates and close friends.

According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, Robinson pushed so that the Knicks' best prospects didn't have enough time in the NBA to spend a few games, or weeks, in the G-League to gain pace and boost confidence.

Perry rejected the idea, feeling it would be perceived as too great a degradation and felt that practice time, as well as being around NBA coaches, was more vital, according to a source. Robinson's response was that during the NBA season, practice time and practice are limited.

Smith, Ntilikina and Knox had many opportunities to play for Westchester. Robinson considered that it would be a healthy aspect of his development, according to the source.

In 2019-20, Smith saw two major layoffs. In October, he left the club for three weeks after his stepmother's death. This was followed by sitting for over a month with an oblique injury. Smith also went in and out of the rotation on his return and his season turned into a disaster.

Ntilikina, too, has not always been a key element in the rotation in her first three seasons. Additionally, Knox, faced with limited playing time in his second season, struggled massively with a demotion to the bench.

Those three combined to play zero games in the G-League, which may or may not have slowed their growth.

Robinson had lobbied for Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah to make rehab appearances in Westchester. That was approved by Perry. Additionally, second-round picks Damyean Dotson and Ignas Brazdeikis saw their participation in G-League action. Brazdeikis played 24 games for Westchester as a rookie.

This apparent change in philosophy, if adopted, could have a major impact in 2020-21. The Knicks have three picks in the top 37, their own lottery picks, the Clippers' first round and Charlotte's second round.

Thibodeau has a history of not overloading his rookies. So theoretically Westchester could be an occasional landing spot to try and accelerate the development of its players.

It is unclear whether Robinson's position will be filled by team president Leon Rose. According to a league source, the franchise might want more on-court player development coach than Robinson.

Robinson had a more executive role as Mills designed it three years ago and the former Oregon state coach did not work on the court with the players.

However, Robinson was known for taking many players out to dinner on the go to instill confidence, goodwill, and get to know them better. Perhaps that was what he meant when he spoke of the "special sauce" that the franchise was using in the development of its players.

The Post has reported that assistant general manager Allan Houston would take on more of a player development role on the court and that Rod Strickland has been considered for a G-League / player development role.

Thibodeau referred to the situation when asked his opinion on the development of the player. Houston played for the Knicks when Thibodeau was the primary assistant. Thibodeau was not specifically asked about Robinson's departure.

"In some cases, the player development guys are the ones who get on the floor," Thibodeau said. "If you have some older players on your roster, you tend to go with more player development players so that younger players can get the job they need (if they're not playing)." But I think we will see our list. We have a very young team. We have to prioritize that. "

Perry, who was on Zoom's call, emphasized player development as part of Thibodeau's new staff.

"Based on conversations we've had, this staff will be diverse and very strong in all areas, especially player development," said Perry.