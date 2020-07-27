Tom Thibodeau's relentlessness led to Knicks' "dream job"

It was a brick wall, sizing the next screen on the blind side. It was a propeller, shamelessly flipping its elbows. It was a guillotine, killing any possible 3-point game.

Tom Thibodeau was a Knick from the 1990s, star of Salem State Division III.

"I'm a total puncture when I play and Thibs was the same way, so we got along right away," said Salem State co-captain Pat Veilleux. "He would just hit the boys."

Its toughness was unrivaled.

"Tommy went to block a shot and caught the board, and his little finger was at a 90 degree angle where the bone was going through the skin," said co-captain John Furlong. "I say, 'Get away from me before I throw up.' He just put the thing back in and said to the coach, 'Put on a piece of duct tape' and went back to the game."

Their loyalty was unmatched.

“I started something with this guy, and after we got off the court, he raised his fists. I thought I could take it. Then I saw him up close and said, "Oh boy," said Veilleux. "I never saw Tom run so fast. He walked past me and tackled the boy and just hit him until his team turned around and went upstairs.

“From that moment on, he owned me. I would have done anything for that boy. And I'm not just talking about it. "

Tom Sr. saw the Knicks as a family, a devout fanatic, and a devout Catholic who took his five children to church on Sundays, and occasionally treated his second-oldest, who would become the next head coach of the franchise. , with long train rides from New Britain, Conn., to the team's golden age at Madison Square Garden.

Thibodeau's first shots were in a straw basket in the basement. Then he graduated from the hoop his father nailed to the garage.

"His father loved sports and he passed it on," Thibodeau's mother Ann told The Post. "Basketball and baseball were his passions."

Upon arriving at Salem State in 1977, Thibodeau, also a prominent first baseman, briefly contemplated multi-sport stardom, before focusing on basketball.

"He went to a couple of tests and hit some bombs," Furlong said.

Long distance was his specialty, even when the award was still two points. But a build-up on the backcourt motivated the 6-foot-1 guard to transform into a small power forward.

"It would hit from within the circle at midfield," Veilleux said. "Then he became a Barkley-type player, built like a brick house, clearing everyone out."

The offense was his reason for being. The stops were secondary to the man who became the architect of the Celtics' championship defense in 2008.

"He couldn't spell defense," said his old friend Mike Opat. "How that happened in Boston remains a mystery."

When the Vikings won their first two NCAA tournament offers in Thibodeau's final seasons, he braced himself for his career.

"I was always asking,‘ Where are you going this weekend? Can I go to that clinic with you? "Said former coach Don Doucette. "We used to drive four, five hours each way. You don't do those things unless you take it seriously. "

While an assistant in the State of Salem, earning a master's degree in counseling, Thibodeau was engaged. Less than two months before the big day, the wedding was suspended.

"It just didn't work," said Ann.

His career was going to come first.

“He made the decision that this would be his life. He gave up a lot, but that's what he wanted, "Furlong said." Once it was decided, it was all inside. I knew what it was going to take. "

Thibodeau, 62, will become the Knicks' 30th coach. He is the first to never have married.

"It is certainly not the norm for a man with his intelligence and accomplishments to remain single," Opat said. "I know he has had many opportunities, and probably still has many opportunities for relationships, but he is devoted, almost like a basketball priest. I am Catholic. He is Catholic. I don't do it lightly, but it is that kind of dedication."

Thibodeau was 7-19 as the head coach at Salem State in 1984-85. More than a quarter of a century passed before his next opportunity as head coach. It was prepared by borrowing from the best.

He attended clinics run by Bobby Knight and Hubie Brown. He explored the practice methods of Rick Pitino of Providence, Jim Calhoun of the Northeast, and Gary Williams of Boston College, while working nearby at Harvard. So, he ran into Bill Musselman.

After reading a Boston Globe story about the Albany Patroons coach, Thibodeau contacted a local agent, Frank Catapano, who knew Musselman, and drove with Thibodeau to upstate New York to meet the coach about to win. his fourth consecutive title of the Continental Basketball Association. Amazed by a practice defined by precision, Thibodeau made numerous return trips in his Chevette. After Musselman was named the Minnesota Timberwolves' first head coach in 1988, he hired Thibodeau.

"He learned a legendary work ethic," said Opat, a longtime politician and Minnesotano. "A lot of how he turned out to be a head coach is because of the tutelage he received from Muss."

In his first NBA season, with the Timberwolves in 1989-90, Thibodeau, then, overwhelmed by his friends because he still had his "First Communion money," fell deeper into his addiction.

"We checked his house and he has four VCRs running. He said, 'Look at this guy,' and then he watches the next television and, 'Look at this.' We were mesmerized," Veilleux said. "We said, 'Thibs, let's have a few drinks like in the old days. He says,' I have more movies to make. 'I said,' I'll get a case of beer and you can still make movies. 'He said,' I'll buy. ' and throws us a $ 5 bill. Are you kidding me? "

Arne Duncan, who played with Thibodeau at Harvard, visited the same year. Before leaving, his wife received an hour-long film tutorial.

"I was amazed at this apartment with all these televisions and nothing but baking soda in the fridge," said Duncan, the former secretary of education for the United States. "He was a friend of President Obama long before he was president and it was surprising to see his rise, but he knew why. I knew his character. I knew his personality. I knew his work ethic. The same is sincerely true with Coach T. "

The non-stop approach made him practice at the Timberwolves immediately after landing in China in 2017. He was enforced on Luol Deng when he arrived at the Chicago practice facility during Thibodeau's first season as head coach.

"I thought there was no one here and I tried to shoot," Deng said. "He came down (from his office) and put me through one of the most difficult workouts I've ever done."

Decades of preparation produce unwavering confidence, giving the Bruce Springsteen fan a hint of John Lennon: I'm an artist, and if you give me a tuba, I'll get some of that out of you.

"He has a saying, and he really believes this:‘ If you're in the NBA, you have unique talent, "said veteran assistant Andy Greer, who has spent 14 seasons with Thibodeau. "He will find a way to use them and combine them into one system. It is a puzzle and he knows how to fit the pieces together."

Thibodeau was an advanced scout for Seattle SuperSonics, then an assistant in San Antonio and Philadelphia, where he used his personal time to train high school star Kobe Bryant.

"It was crucial. … just doing exercises and working on ball handling and showing me the game. It was there from day one, "Bryant said in 2010." When I was in high school, I really didn't know what the hell was going on. I just knew he was a really nice man who knew a lot about the game and was willing to teach me things. "

The player's ceiling is irrelevant. Potential is the point.

"I will always feel indebted to him because he was a boy who was not that good, but he desperately wanted to be a professional basketball player," said Duncan, who played four years professionally in Australia. "Ninety-nine percent of people would have said he was crazy, but he was willing to spend a lot of time after my senior season, when, by definition, he was no longer used to the show. … It helped me achieve my dream and I don't think it would have happened without your help and encouragement. "

Jeff Van Gundy did not need to interview 10 other candidates. I didn't even need an honest answer.

After receiving unsolicited advice from Jerry Tarkanian, who had worked with Thibodeau for just 20 games, to hire his former assistant, the Knicks' new coach met Thibodeau in 1996 about a position as video coordinator.

"I asked him:" Do you know how to make the video? "And the answer was yes and everything was bull." I had no idea what I was doing, "said Van Gundy. "But it took us about a week to understand how great a teacher and coach he was, and other guys made the video."

“He was brilliant and had great behavior. He had confidence, toughness, passion, determination. He fit very well into our group. You cannot enter that group without those traits or they would eat you. Oakley, Mason, Starks, Ewing, they wouldn't do you any good. He commanded their respect for his greatness from the beginning. "

After eight seasons in New York, including a run to the 1999 NBA Finals, Thibodeau joined Van Gundy in Houston, where he worked closely with Yao Ming and helped build a top-five defense for four years. in a row. As an associate head coach in Boston, Thibodeau gained national recognition for the first time, as the Celtics won their first championship in 22 years.

At the 2016 Olympics, Thibodeau won a gold medal as an assistant to the United States team.

"Tom is one of the great coaches on this planet," Duke Hall of Fame member Mike Krzyzewski said at the time. “To be honest, he spoke to the team more than me.

"To have Thibs by my side screaming, I've learned a lot."

Senator Barack Obama was convinced that Thibodeau should be the Bulls' next coach. Duncan then worked at Jerry Reinsdorf.

After first recommending Thibodeau for the vacant position in 2008 (Boston's title race prevented an interview), Duncan made another run for the Bulls owner when the job reopened in 2010.

"I put a lot of pressure on him," Duncan said. "(Reinsdorf) said:‘ How do you get (Ray Allen and Paul Pierce) to play defense? Those guys never play defense. "That was more than intriguing to him and a big part of the attraction."

Thibodeau was named NBA Coach of the Year after tying the biggest wins (62) by a rookie head coach. He reached the Eastern Conference Finals, became the fastest coach in NBA history with 100 wins, then watched his best-seeded team title dreams disintegrate when MVP Derrick Rose broke his ACL in the first game of the 2012 playoffs.

The best opportunity in a championship passed. His father, who called his ride in the Boston title parade "the thrill of his life," died on Christmas 2013. That day, Thibodeau led the Bulls to victory in Brooklyn. After the funeral, he trained the Bulls to win in Memphis.

"I think it's something my father would have wanted," he said then. "And our family, more or less once I saw that they were good, I felt good."

Despite Rose being available for less than half of his five years in Chicago, the Bulls made the playoffs every season. A collapse in the relationship with the main office led to Thibodeau's firing in 2015, and the coach was blamed for too many injuries and too many minutes spent with his stars.

The core members of that roster (Rose, Deng, Jimmy Butler, and Taj Gibson) joined Thibodeau in Minnesota.

"He is the first coach here who felt he loved me unconditionally," Rose told the Detroit News this season. "It wasn't about what I did for him."

In 2016, Thibodeau became Minnesota's head coach and president of basketball operations, breaking the Timberwolves' 14-year-old playoff drought in his second season. Nine months later, Thibodeau was fired after consecutive wins, with the team just two games from a playoff spot.

Tension with owner Glen Taylor: Several sources said his wife did not like Thibodeau's penchant for blasphemy on the sidelines, and a reported crack with star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed to the coach's removal midway through a deal. five years and $ 40 million.

"When you talk to the winning players he coaches, there is an almost unanimous loyalty and love for Tom because they know he gave them a great chance to win and they are smart enough to realize that it helped them win a lot of money. " Van Gundy said. "It won't always be ice cream after practice and medals for trying. Great coaches take you to the place you can't go alone. Losing players think a good culture is when everyone gets along and dines together. Winning players know that there is an inherent conflict in trying to go further than ever.

"In Chicago, they ran Phil Jackson. That is just what they do. In Minnesota, I said, "There's nothing to apologize for. You had incredible success." … Since he left, they have gotten dramatically worse. Chicago, dramatically worse. I don't think the question should be for Tom: "What happened?" You need to ask people from both places, "Are you crazy?"

Inspired by 10 miles per day, the Minnesota finale walks around one of approximately 10,000 lakes and significant weight loss. Recently, living with his brother, Dennis, in Berlin, Connecticut, where his mother and siblings still live within five minutes of each other and got together for so many games, Thibodeau has taken a 6 mile run, with his right knee replaced. . .

You have had time to reflect. He has had more time than ever.

"He's doing a constant self-evaluation and I'm amazed at how he handled Minnesota's work," said Opat. “He changed his diet completely, started reading, traveling, visiting other trainers, he calmed down. I kept looking for signs of anguish or anger or frustration and didn't see any of it. He's at peace. "

And he is at home.

"His dream job has always been New York," Duncan said. "A lot of coaches don't want to go to New York. That's too much pressure. Well, that's tailor-made for him."