Tomi Lahren spoke to Black Lives leader Matter calling for armed patrols to counter police brutality.

Hawk Newsome, the president of the Black Lives Matter chapter of New York, said your organization is developing armed patrols of "peace officers" to protect communities from police brutality, after the death of George Floyd.

"We are talking about self defense. We are talking about defending our communities," Newsome told the Daily mail Wednesday, "We have black Special Forces officers who advise us, and we will teach and train people in our communities …"

Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren He sat with Newsome in February 2020 on his show "Continuously," following the protests and destructive riots in New York City, which closed major transportation hubs in January 2020.

In a lengthy conversation, Newsome laid out his ideology, which is based on the conviction that the police institution is inherently racist and that positive change cannot be achieved through peaceful protest alone.

"This is not secret: the criminal justice system in the United States is racist and the police are in charge of enforcing the law," Newsome told Lahren, saying that The law of the first stepPresident Trump's bipartisan criminal justice bipartisan reform package is an admission of guilt.

Newsome argued that African Americans have long been abused by law enforcement, dating back to the federal fugitive slave laws of 1793 and 1850, and claimed calls for reform have fallen on deaf ears.

"We started to ask, then we went to sing, then we went to sing, then we went to march in protest, and whatever, and finally, we got to this point where we say, & # 39; F * ** the police & # 39 ; "he said to Lahren. "We had to become anti-police, just to wake up the United States to the fact."

When it comes to the tactics employed by allegedly oppressed people, Newsome said that peaceful protest alone is not enough, despite the example of civil disobedience set by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"The white supremacists who built this country never gained anything peacefully," he said, "they did it through bullets and blood and that is the American way."

TOMI LAHREN THANKS RAPPER LIL WAYNE FOR DENIAL TO DEMONIZE ALL POLICE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

"Freedom or death is the American way. Dr. King was not the American way. Dr. King was an anomaly," Newsome continued, praising King as a "brilliant strategist," but not necessarily a role model. for today's leaders.

"You're saying we shouldn't try to emulate that," replied Lahren, "we should try to do it by burning, tearing apart, looting, and lifting."

"Tomi, this is what it is," Newsome replied, "Dr. King was doing that and, at the same time, this country was on fire."

& # 39; WHY THIS IS NOT MURDER? & # 39 ;: NANCY GRACE CHALLENGES CHARGES IN THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

"Throughout the 1960s, when black people had the highest rates of growth, wealth accumulation, property ownership, that was when we were rampaging and burning this country because that is what the United States understands."

"Is that the America you want to see?" pressed Lahren.

"That is the America that exists," he replied.

