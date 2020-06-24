Tomlin: Steelers will support players if they choose to kneel

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants his players to feel comfortable talking about social justice in the way that seems best to them, provided it is done "carefully and with class."

Kneeling included.

Tomlin said Tuesday that the club has engaged in "intimate conversations" with players on how to use its public platform to help bring about social change amid the consequences of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody. Police in Minneapolis last month.

"Our position is simple," said Tomlin. “We will support our players and their willingness to participate in this, be it statements or actions. You know my feelings, I have declared them in the past. The statements are good, but the impact is better. Particularly long-term impact.

The Steelers will leave it up to the players to determine how best to achieve that impact, although the team has created what Tomlin described as "structural committees" designed to help them organize their actions so they can "do things right." . "

Tomlin's tone was a sharp departure from his sense of frustration in 2017, when a lack of communication during the national anthem before a game against the Chicago Bears left offensive tackle and Army veteran Alejandro Villaneuva standing alone on the field saluting to the flag while the rest of the team remained out of sight in a tunnel.

Tomlin emphasized after his focus was on soccer and that figuring out what served as an appropriate form of protest was for "political beatniks to reflect."

The league's third-oldest head coach said his problem three years ago was the time. The chaos in Chicago occurred during the regular season. Floyd's death, which occurred during a relatively quiet period for the NFL, "allowed us to dig up some discussions and take our time," according to Tomlin.

All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward said last week that the Steelers would join in any form of protest they could choose to adopt in 2020.

Tomlin has long pointed to his team's work off the field, particularly on Tuesdays in the fall, when players are often out and doing charity work in the Pittsburgh area, as proof that he's not only interested in making statements. Sunday by the afternoon. It does not anticipate that change.

"This discomfort is an opportunity to learn, listen and grow and to make sure you take care of yourself, your heart and your home first and work from there," said Tomlin, who is one of three active Black Head. coaches in the league. "That's something I try to live for and try to encourage our boys to live for."

When not trying to help his players navigate an uncertain social landscape, Tomlin is focusing on trying to prepare 90 players for training camp like no other.

The national blockade created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to carry out its offseason program remotely. Lots of Zoom calls. Much adaptation. And zero practice time together, something Tomlin admitted has caused "angst" and "anxiety."

The loss of the approximately 1,000 snapshots generally associated with the team's organized activities and minicamp will force the Steelers and the rest of the league to catch up when training camp starts next month. For the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, the time period will be even more condensed.

They are slated to face off in the Hall of Fame game on August 6, meaning they will have perhaps two weeks to prepare for their first action in more than seven months.

"I don't feel comfortable, but I imagine neither of my teammates is comfortable either, so I feel comfortable with that," said Tomlin.

Given the challenges created by the virtual offseason, Tomlin hopes that most newcomers will face an even steeper climb than usual when trying to team up.

"The important thing is that we have to leave the door open for viable men, and those men have to move quickly in terms of developing, understanding and showing that understanding," he said. "There will be great urgency in that regard."

Tomlin doesn't feel the same urgency when it comes to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recovery from the right elbow surgery that interrupted his 2019 season after just six quarters.

Although Tomlin has yet to see Roethlisberger exercise in person, he has heard nothing but positives from those who have received passes from Roethlisberger during informal training sessions, as well as from medical staff overseeing the rehabilitation of the 38-year-old patient.

The two big questions heading towards 2020 are on the offensive and defensive lines. Matt Feiler will move from right tackle to left guard, with Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner filling in for Feiler. Tyson Alualu will have the home court at the nose tackle after Javon Hargrave's departure to Philadelphia in free agency.

Two Steelers have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, although Tomlin said they have both recovered and are "back to work."

The team moved the training camp away from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Heinz Field by 2020.

Tomlin will miss certain aspects of going to camp, but is optimistic that the NFL will figure out how to safely advance in time for the start of the regular season.

"I am comfortable with the overall trajectory of where we are going," he said. "I am sure that by the time we are called to execute procedures, protocols and policies, they will be realistic, feasible and appropriate, but until then, there will be some anxiety for all of us. I am trying to keep my emotions in check.