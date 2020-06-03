Tommaso (2020) Movie Review | Screen Rant

Despite being canceled this year due to the coronavirus, the Cannes Film Festival is normally one of the best times of the year for movie lovers. It is a time when filmmakers from around the world come together to showcase some of their best work. In the past few years alone, many movies that premiered there have become incredibly popular during the awards season. In particular, last year saw the premiere of Bong Joon-ho Parasite – who won the festival's highest award (Palme d'Or) and even made history at the Oscars after winning Best Picture, and the year before saw the premiere of Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman, which many advertised as one of their best movies in a long time. Unfortunately, not all of the films debuting there are a masterpiece, even if the talent has a long history with the festival. Abel Ferrara, for example, returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 with a film that desperately wants to be taken seriously, but can't seem to take. itself seriously. Despite Willem Dafoe's crude performance, Tommaso it feels more like a self-indulgent male fantasy than an introspective study.

Starring alongside Ferrara's own wife and daughter (Cristina Chiriac and Anna Ferrara) and even filmed in her own apartment, Dafoe plays the main character who is a writer and director who lives in Rome. The film chronicles the ups and downs of their current relationship in the style of a documentary, almost as if Ferrara were analyzing her own life through a more reflective lens. Not only that, the story also delves into Tommaso's past with addiction, as shown through a series of support group meetings that run throughout the film. All too often, however, it focuses on Tommaso's selfish desires and insecurities, without actually showing the character's growth or an attempt to learn from his past.

Regardless of the movie's pitfalls, Dafoe carries this narrative with admirable openness and a vulnerability that allows viewers to sympathize with Tommaso at times. As an actor, Dafoe has a way to embody a character to the highest degree, no matter who he is. His other most recent role in the Robert Eggers movie The lighthouse It was a perfect example of how he takes everything written on the page for his character and runs the whole mile with him, and something else. In TommasoShe certainly brings a great deal of excitement to the forefront, especially when it comes to her little daughter, but Ferrara's direction only allows these sweet moments to briefly linger on screen, which tends to throw the narrative off balance.

Willem Dafoe and Anna Ferrara in Tommaso

These moments are often quickly cast aside in favor of scenes that feel self-indulgent. Although from the first moment it is clear that the filmmaker had good intentions to take a deep look at his own life and the actions that brought him to where he is now, many scenes make Tommaso seem pretentious and very unpleasant. Some cases between him and different women, especially, also feel more creepy than romantic, even occasionally objectifying them in the process. These scenes, in particular, certainly make it difficult to feel involved in the story as it progresses, let alone the character who is running it all. Not to mention that long shots of the city or walking the streets of Rome feel like tedious and unnecessary burdens, making the runtime much longer than it actually is.

However, the cinematography (courtesy of Peter Zeitlinger) certainly has some outstanding moments to shine. The city of Rome looks charming from Ferrara's point of view, and even the moments in his apartment with the family having dinner at first feel cozy and moving. These brief moments of vibrant life are few and far between Tommaso, however, but perhaps that was Ferrara's intention. Unfortunately, as a viewer, it is somewhat difficult to say as the plot unfolds. At first, it's easy to see the design Ferrara had in mind to tell this story, she just falls off the car as she continues. It is almost as if he becomes so entangled in the dramatization of it all that he forgets where his contemplative narrative roots were planted in the first place.

Tommaso It may not be a masterpiece, but it's certainly another excellent performance in the books when it comes to Dafoe. No matter the scene, he melded into this character's shoes, effortlessly blending in with the surroundings and the people around him. Even Chiriac and little Anna Ferrara offered incredible performances, especially when it came to showing the friction that was felt between the ancient and Tommaso of Dafoe. Although these aspects are certainly not enough to make Tommaso A must visit, it is worth recognizing as the best highlights of Ferrara's latest film.

Tommaso opens in virtual cinemas on Friday, June 5. It is 115 minutes long and is not rated.

Our rating: 2.5 of 5 (Pretty good)

