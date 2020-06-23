Tonga's flag bearer leads 23 Olympic teammates in practice

Peta Taufatofua decided to leave his shirt on Tuesday when he led a group of 23 fellow Olympians in a training video at home to help celebrate Olympic Day in 20 time zones.

There were some technical issues when Taufatofua, which caused a stir when he became shirtless while carrying the Tonga flag at the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympics and again in the cold of Pyeongchang, South Korea at the Winter Olympics two years later, training began at 11 am Tongan time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Taufatofua, who was a taekwondo competitor in Rio and a cross-country skier in Pyeongchang, seemed to have a hard time listening to the moderator, but he eventually proceeded while wearing a red Tongan shirt in what appeared to be a home gym.

Later, a training blog followed New Zealand rugby player sevens Tyla Nathan-Wong, Australian diver Melissa Wu and Japanese pole vaulter Yamamoto Seito, all at 11 a.m. in their home countries. The 23rd and last athlete scheduled to appear was American gymnast Kyla Ross.

The workouts were designed to encourage exercise among those affected by coronavirus closures worldwide. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.